The North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11) visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Notre Dame prediction, pick, and how to watch.

North Carolina has lost five of their last six games and sits at 8-8 and in ninth place in the ACC. The Tar Heels covered 32% of their games while 56% went under the projected point total. Notre Dame has lost five straight and sits at 2-14 and in 14th place in the ACC. The Fighting Irish covered 27% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. North Carolina dominated en route to an 81-64 home victory back in January.

Here are the North Carolina-Notre Dame college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Notre Dame Odds

North Carolina: -6.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

North Carolina has arguably the single-most disappointing season in the country thus far. The Tar Heels entered the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation but now find themselves firmly on the bubble. North Carolina’s struggles began early as they dropped four consecutive games to close out November and finished 8-3 heading into ACC play. After a strong stretch of conference play the Tar Heels have lost five of their last six. That being said, the advanced rankings still have some belief in UNC as they slot in at No. 44 in KenPim and No. 48 in NET. While the Tar Heels have gone 11-0 in Quad 3 and 4 games, their 0-9 record in Quad 1 leaves a lot to be desired for a team with preseason national championship aspirations. As it currently stands, the Tar Heels are on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament.

Despite underperforming compared to expectations, North Carolina rosters a number of talented players who could propel them to cover tonight. Big man Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 17.3 PPG and ranks sixth in the country with 11.1 RPG. The 6’11” senior is a monster in the paint as he has garnered a strong reputation for his ferocious rebounding. With 10 games of 13+ rebounds, Bacot can swing the course of a game with his relentless putbacks. Notre Dame had no answer for Bacot when they last met as he scored 21 points and secured 13 rebounds in the blowout.

Alongside Bacot, UNC relies on a pair of upperclassman guards to lead the way. Junior Caleb Love ranks second on the team with 17.2 PPG as he continues to be one of the biggest heat-check guys in the conference. While he can struggle with efficiency, he’s scored 20+ in five of his last six games. Next to him, junior RJ Davis averages 15.8 PPG and a team-leading 3.3 APG. Although Davis struggled in their most recent loss to NC State, he, too, has the ability to fill up the box score on any given night.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread

Notre Dame got out of the gates quickly as they started 5-0 in non-conference play. After finishing 8-3 outside of the ACC and picking up wins over Youngstown State and Michigan State, hopes were high in South Bend. The ACC season has been a disaster for the Fighting Irish as their line two wins came against two of the worst teams in the conference. With five straight losses, Notre Dame continues to tumble down the advanced rankings as they now sit at No. 171 in KenPom and No. 194 in NET. A poor 1-8 record in Quads 1 and 2 is bad enough, but the Fighting Irish hold a nearly as made 1-7 record in Quad 3. As a result, Notre Dame does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame is led by forward Nate Laszewski. The 6’10” senior leads the team with 14.7 PPG and 7.1 RPG. Averaging 2.0 threes per game on 42% shooting, Laszewski found a lot of success in their earlier loss to UNC when he scored 17 points and dished out eight assists.

The X-factor for Notre Dame is senior Dane Goodwin. The 6’6″ guard is a lethal outside shooter who averages 1.5 made threes per game while shooting 39% from deep.

Final North Carolina-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been struggling mightily lately, but UNC is a horrendous matchup for Notre Dame. Trust Bacot’s ability to dominate down low and get it done on the road tonight.

Final North Carolina-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -6.5 (-110)