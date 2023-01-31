The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State Nevada.

The Nevada Wolf Pack were heading in the right direction. They were squarely on the bubble for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but then they beat the New Mexico Lobos in overtime to take a significant step forward. New Mexico was the last team in major college basketball to lose a game this season. Beating the Lobos at home was crucial for the Wolf Pack in making a journey to March Madness. It was a very positive and encouraging step.

The Wolf Pack squandered momentum and progress by taking a step backward in their next game. Nevada lost to UNLV on Saturday. The Rebels entered the game 2-6 in Mountain West play, and one of those previous two wins in the conference was at home against last-place Wyoming. Losing to UNLV is a bad loss which puts Nevada outside the NCAA Tournament field. If the Wolf Pack were on the good side of the bubble before the UNLV game (after the win over New Mexico), they’re on the bad side after that loss. They need this win over San Diego State to return to the good side of the bubble.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the San Diego State-Nevada College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Nevada Odds

San Diego State Aztecs: -3.5 (-104)

Nevada Wolf Pack: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

*Watch San Diego State-Nevada LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

Nevada is a decent team, but the Wolf Pack were crushed by San Diego State when these teams met one month ago. The final score was 74-65, a nine-point margin, but you need to remember that San Diego State led by 21 points, 71-50, with five minutes left in regulation before the Aztecs put in their reserves in garbage time and Nevada shaved 12 points off that final margin of victory. San Diego State was legitimately 20 points better than Nevada in that game. Even if Nevada improves by a substantial margin from a 20-point threshold, San Diego State can still win by four or five points, which would be enough to cover the spread on the road.

San Diego State is 8-1 in a very tough Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are setting the standard in this conference. They have done so for a long time. It’s hard to bet against SDSU in a big Mountain West game.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack are formidable in Reno. They have not yet lost a game at home this season. They had an answer for New Mexico. They were able to beat Boise State. Those two teams have a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament from the Mountain West. Nevada is getting — not giving — 3.5 points on the spread, so the Wolf Pack could lose by a bucket and still cover. There’s a pretty good chance of this game going down to the final seconds, in which case Nevada will cover even if it loses outright.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. SDSU is better, but Nevada is great at home. The game will be close, but would anyone be surprised if San Diego State wins by four or five? This feels like a coin flip.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -3.5