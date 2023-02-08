Utah State hosts SDSU for a Mountain West battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with an SDSU-Utah State prediction and pick.

San Diego State enters this game as the No. 25 team in the country and currently the only Mountain West team in the top 25. This conference is sneaky good, and the Aztecs have been near the top of it every season. They are coming off a win against Boise State 72-52 last time out as Nathen Mensah scored a game-high 17 points. SDSU has an (18-5) record on the year and is (9-2) in conference play.

Despite having a better record, the Aggies have yet to see them in the top 25 this year. They are (19-5) but are behind the Aztecs in conference play. SDSU and Utah State have had some fun battles over the last few years and tonight should be another example of it. The Aggies defeated Colorado State 88-79 last time out.

Here are the SDSU-Utah State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: SDSU-Utah State Odds

SDSU: +2.5 (-105)

Utah State: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How To Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

TV: CBSSN

Stream: CBS Sports APP

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why SDSU Could Cover The Spread

Year in and year out, defense has been the focal point of this team. That continues to be the case and even though it isn’t as elite as it has been in years past, the Aztecs proved last game that they can shut down a really good team. Boise State actually has the top defense in the conference and 15th in the nation allowing just 61.2 points per game and the Aztecs are behind them, at 65.7 per game. SDSU will need to keep up the efforts on the defensive end as they face one of the best offenses in the nation.

Matt Bradley leads the team with 12.8 points per game and has 3.9 rebounds to go along with it. Many would say he’s the star of the team and rightfully so, but the Aztecs would not be ranked if it wasn’t for the depth they have. SDSU has about eight proven scorers who all average north of seven points per game. You won’t see anyone on this team take over, it will always be a group effort. Mensah is coming off a huge night and the senior hopes to keep be a major factor again tonight.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread

Utah State averages 80.4 points per game which is 23rd in the country. They are less than two points away from being in the top 10 so that shows how elite they can be compared to the rest of the Mountain West. Steven Ashworth is a walking bucket. The junior guard playing in his home state is leading the team in scoring at 15.9 per game. He shoots 47.3% from the floor and also has 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to go with it. Taylor Funk is second in scoring at 14.3 per game and Dan Akin is third averaging 12.5. Akin is a product of London, England, and has been a huge addition to this squad. He is averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

The Aggies have five players averaging north of 10 points per game while SDSU has just two. SDSU is better on the defensive end as Utah State allows 71.4 points per game. SDSU is coming off a 72-point game so if the Aggies offense doesn’t show up tonight they likely won’t cover. They allowed 85 to the Aztecs earlier in the year but the Aggies are (3-0) since.

Final SDSU-Utah State Prediction & Pick

SDSU is (9-11-2) against the spread while Utah State is (14-9). Utah State has lost only one home game all year and that came in a heartbreaker to Weber State. They should cover in another close battle.

Final SDSU-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -2.5 (-115)