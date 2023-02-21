Tuesday will see a huge slate of college basketball action with this matchup coming between ranked teams in the South Eastern Conference. The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7) will make the trop to take on the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7). Don’t miss a second of the action on ESPN! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Tennessee-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

The Tennessee Volunteers have hung around the top-5 of the country, but have sen their ranking recently slip with this tough stretch they’re on. The Volunteers are just 2-4 in their last six games and will hope to avoid any more losses and risking dropping in the standings. Fresh off a loss to Kentucky, Tennessee will look to bounce back as they visit a hostile environment in Texas A&M.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on their hottest streak of the season and have found themselves just one game back of Alabama for the SEC lead. At 12-2 in the conference, the Aggies have managed to win 14 of their last 16 games, including winning their last five consecutively. They’re one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now and would add a huge win to their resume if they can take down another ranked opponent at home.

Here are the Tennessee-Texas A&M college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Texas A&M Odds

Tennessee: +1.5 (-118)

Texas A&M: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Tennessee has looked like a top-10 team all season, but will really have to pick up their play in these last few games if they want their preferred spot in the tournament. Zakai Zeigler continues to be great for the Volunteers while their guard Santiago Vescovi has really picked up his scoring recently. They played a great game against No. 1 Alabama, but will want to improve on their performance from their last time out against Kentucky.

To win this game, the Volunteers will have to move the ball well and not let the Aggies dig their heels in on defense. The Volunteers have been underdogs just one other time this season, a game which they lost. They’ll be the slightest of dogs in this one as odds makers favor the home advantage for A&M. Tennessee will have to put together some lengthy scoring runs to keep the Aggies out of this game.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies are absolutely reeling right now and look as though they can beat any team in the country. Being slightly favored over a giant like Tennessee says a lot about this team and where they are at this point of the season. They’re playing their best basketball right now and have done so behind the tremendous play of Wade Taylor IV. The guard leads his team in points and assists while getting it done with his perimeter defense as well.

The Aggies are 13-1 on their home court this season and have covered the spread in 10 of those games. They’re seemingly unbeatable at home and have been one of the better covering teams in college basketball at 18-9. It surely reflects in the odds as they’re favorites against a higher ranked SEC team. This will be their first time playing the Volunteers, so look for A&M to make a big statement at home and play the pesky defense that’s given them success during this stretch.

Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

These two teams have gone in different directions the last 10 games, but you wouldn’t be able to tell given their rankings. Texas A&M looks like they could be a top-10 team solely because of the run they’re on. However, I think this Tennessee team is very strong and will be very motivated after losing to Kentucky. This game will come down to the final seconds, let’s go with Tennessee as the underdogs in this one.

Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Volunteers +1.5 (-118)