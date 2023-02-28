The Villanova Wildcats take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Our college basketball odds series has our Villanova Seton Hall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Villanova Seton Hall.

The Seton Hall Pirates are at a point where their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes are nearly extinguished. They might be on the bad side of the bubble, but a lot of bracketologists would tell you they aren’t even on the bubble at all. Most experts would conclude that the Pirates need to win the Big East Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. That’s a real disappointment in Year 1 of coach Shaheen Holloway’s tenure.

Seton Hall has lost several key games in recent weeks, and it’s not a mystery as to why this happened. The Pirates play solid defense under Holloway, whose ability to teach both effort and technique on defense is precisely what elevated his coaching stock and enabled him to author a remarkable Cinderella run with Saint Peter’s in last year’s NCAA Tournament. However, while the Hall’s defense is strong, this offense withers on the vine. It just doesn’t have enough weapons, creativity or efficiency to stand up against Big East defenses. Seton Hall’s offense has not made the grade in February, and that’s why this team is unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Villanova-Seton Hall college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Seton Hall Odds

Villanova Wildcats: -1.5 (-110)

Seton Hall Pirates: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How To Watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

Why Villanova Could Cover The Spread

The reality that Seton Hall’s offense has run out of steam is a central reason to pick Villanova. Seton Hall has scored 62 points or fewer in four of its last five games, with the one exception being a 76-point game against Georgetown, which is easily the worst team in the conference. Seton Hall shows no signs of being able to make fundamental improvements at the offensive end of the floor. Given that limitation, it’s hard to express any trust in the Pirates. They are not a team you want to be betting on to win right now.

The other obvious point to make here is that Villanova is picking up steam just before the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats are now getting the best version of Justin Moore, the star player who was injured and missed the first two months of the season before returning in mid-January. Moore has needed some time to get his sea legs. Now he has them, and the Wildcats are watching him play at his very best. Villanova recently won at Xavier and then hammered Creighton over the past weekend. This is not a team anyone wants to play right now.

Why Seton Hall Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are playing at home. This is Senior Night for the Pirates. It will be an emotional time for the team, and when college teams play home finales in front of passionate fans, they can — and do — play above their talent level. We saw this on Monday night when Wyoming shocked Nevada in the Mountain West on its own Senior Night at home in Laramie. Wyoming is not a very good team, but it played above its talent level and upset the Wolf Pack. Seton Hall can do the same thing against a red-hot Villanova side.

Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Villanova is clearly better, but Senior Night emotions and adrenaline could carry the Hall. Just sit back here and maybe look for a live-betting angle.

Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Villanova -1.5