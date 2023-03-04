The Wyoming Cowboys take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Wyoming San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming San Diego State.

The San Diego State Aztecs are playing for the outright Mountain West Conference championship, or at least, that has to be their mentality heading into this game. Saturday night, Boise State visits Utah State. The Broncos are 13-4 in the Mountain West, one game behind 14-3 San Diego State. Boise State just did defeat SDSU a few days ago to stay in the hunt for a share of the conference title. If Boise State wins its game, SDSU will need to beat Wyoming to win the outright MWC championship. A loss by the Aztecs plus a Boise State win would create a split title.

San Diego State is saying goodbye to eight seniors on Senior Night in Viejas Arena. This will be a very emotional night, and the challenge for the Aztecs is to harness that emotion and not get distracted. The Aztecs have had a superb season. They want to close it out in style with a conference championship they don’t have to share with anyone else. They also want to avoid a loss which would lower their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Wyoming-San Diego State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-San Diego State Odds

Wyoming Cowboys: +14.5 (-102)

San Diego State Aztecs: -14.5 (-120)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

The spread is a large one. Wyoming just did pull an upset of Nevada earlier this week. This comes not too long after the Cowboys won on the road in New Mexico against the Lobos. This team has gotten better in recent weeks even with a number of injuries and player dismissals. Wyoming coach Jeff Linder has had a nightmarish season. He recently let go of three transfers from other schools. He has not had his elite big man, Graham Ike, for the whole season. Ike was injured in early November, just before the first game of the season. Ike has never returned and will not come back for the Mountain West Conference Tournament. It would be easy for a team to implode and lose heart, but it’s clear that Wyoming’s players — the ones still on the roster — believe in Linder and are playing very hard for him.

Also keep in mind that San Diego State just did blow an eight-point lead with over four minutes left in the Boise State game. The Aztecs aren’t finishing the season with a flourish, and they can go through brief but costly lulls which translate into a six- or seven-point gain for the opposition. That is exactly how Wyoming can keep this game close enough to cover.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs are playing at home. They have a lot to play for, chiefly the outright championship of their conference. They are saying goodbye to eight seniors. There is simply no reason to think the Aztecs won’t be fully focused for this game. There is no reason to think SDSU won’t play a solid, high-quality basketball game. Wyoming has not been a good team this season. The Cowboys are undermanned and are not in a position to play their best. SDSU is also mad after blowing the late lead at Boise State a few days ago.

We also have to point out that San Diego State really needs this game for NCAA Tournament seeding purposes. They just aren’t going to let this moment slip by without due attentiveness and focus.

Final Wyoming-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

This game figures to be a total romp for the Aztecs, who will win by 20.

Final Wyoming-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -14.5