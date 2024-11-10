Another week has come and gone with college football, but this time it was a little different for the College Gameday crew. Ben, the famous dog of Kirk Herbstreit, passed away earlier this week, leaving the college football world in shock. Now, the College Gameday and college football world is paying tribute.

“there was nothing left we could do — we had to let him go,” said Herbstreit. Ben had cancer that had spread through his organs, ultimately leading to the decision to put him down.

On the first College Gameday show since his passing, they showed a two-minute video of Herbstreit honoring and paying tribute to Ben.

Expand Tweet

College Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit's Ben tribute

Many referred to Ben as college football's best friend. On the set of College Gameday, many fans showed up with signs honoring Ben. “We heart ben,” wrote one. “Long Live Ben Herbstreit,” wrote another.

“Thank you to all the fans who came out today in Baton Rouge with signs in honor of Ben! It’s so cool to see how many people Ben touched in his time on the road!,” posted Herbstreit on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ben was a warm & welcome part of America's football experience every weekend. I was excited to meet him in Ann Arbor earlier this year. Rest in peace, Ben,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott on X.

It wasn't just posts on social media or even talking about him on Gameday, there was even a billboard in Baton Rouge honoring Ben. “Ben Herbstreit. College Football's Best Friend,” read the billboard.

With no Ben to follow him on the road anymore, Herbstreit brought along Ben's younger brother, Peter, this time. Peter, also a golden retriever, recently turned one year old. Herbstreit had posted about Peter in the past, including when he was a puppy, meeting Ben for the first time.