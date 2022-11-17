Published November 17, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

With only a couple weeks remaining in the college football regular season, the Boston College Eagles will attempt to put their best foot forward as they prepare for a surging Notre Dame Fighting Irish bunch this weekend. Let’s check out our college football odds series where our Boston College-Notre Dame prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this weekend, Boston College picked up only their third win of the season but it was an extremely impressive one to say the least. With the major upset win over #16 NC State out on the road by a score of 21-20. In fact, it was BC’s first win over a ranked opponent in nearly eight seasons. Although the Eagles’ bowl hopes remain all but lost, BC would certainly want nothing more to secure back-to-back ranked wins in consecutive weeks.

After a nightmarish start to the season, Notre Dame has rebounded nicely by being in the midst of a four-game winning streak which includes victories over the ranked opponents against Syracuse and Clemson in convincing fashion. Fast forward a couple of weeks later, and the Fighting Irish has found themselves back in the Top 25 with an overall record of 7-3.

Here are the Boston College-Notre Dame college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Notre Dame Odds

Boston College: +20.5 (-105)

Notre Dame: -20.5 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread

Currently 20.5 point underdogs ahead of this one, the biggest thing that Boston College needs to accomplish to make this a game and cover the spread is to find a way to wreak havoc on the defensive side of the ball. With that being said, it is critical for the Eagles to force the Irish to turn the ball over. A week ago against NC State, the Eagles had a knack for creating giveaways as they forced a total of four Wolfpack turnovers that ultimately ended up being the difference. Most importantly, if the Eagles can do this in the early going, then they can secure some much-needed confidence throughout the entire contest.

Above all, the outcome of this game will fall upon the shoulders of their talented redshirt freshman quarterback in Emmett Morehead. Although very talented, Morehead will need to play smart football himself when going through his progressions and avoiding that backbreaking mistake. However, with a tremendous performance last weekend with 330 passing yards through the air to go along with three touchdowns, then Notre Dame may be officially in danger of covering.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread

Remember when the Fighting Irish were stunned by the Marshall Thundering Herd in the second week of the season? So much as changed since then, and although Notre Dame’s college football playoff chances were all but thwarted after the upset loss, the Irish have rebounded nicely by winning seven of their previous eight games. Not only are they encompassing a winning attitude, but Notre Dame has forced themselves back into the national picture heading into the final two weeks of the season.

For starters, there is no question that history is on Notre Dame’s side when it comes to doing battle with the Eagles of Boston College. With eight straight victories in the series, the Irish have been able to muster up at least 40 points in three consecutive games versus Boston College. All in all, it will be vital for Notre Dame to exploit the weaknesses of an Eagles defense that has been suspect far too often. More specifically, the Eagles have struggled mightily when it comes to their rush defense, as they are giving up a whopping 157 rushing yards per game.

Similarly enough, despite the offense hitting on all cylinders for the Fighting Irish, the defensive unit of their own will need to step up from an abysmal showing against Navy a week ago. In that nail-biting showdown, the Irish were gouged on the ground for 255 yards and can’t afford to give the Eagles that much breathing room when running in between the tackles. At first glance, Notre Dame is allowing around 137 rushing yards per game, so expect the Irish to tighten the screws when it comes to stopping the run.

Final Boston College-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

It was certainly a nice story that Boston College was able to shock NC State a weekend ago, but Notre Dame will prove to be a different kind of beast.

Final Boston College-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-115)