Oklahoma State hopes to bounce back from an uneven season and make some noise in the Big-12 this season. We are here to share our college football odds series, making an Oklahoma State over-under win total prediction. The Cowboys are entering a new season with plenty of uncertainty after finishing 7-6 (4-5 in the Big-12). Therefore, they must answer some questions before starting the year. Things started well last season, as the Cowboys were 5-0 at one point. Moreover, they managed wins at Baylor and at home against Texas Tech. They suffered their first setback on October 15 when they fell 43-40 to TCU. Then, they bounced back with a 41-34 win over Texas. But things fell apart when Kansas blew them out 48-0. Next, they fell 37-16 to Kansas. The Cowboys recovered to beat Iowa State 20-14 to stop the bleeding. However, Oklahoma State routed them 28-13. The Cowboys suffered an unforgivable 24-19 loss to a lousy West Virginia team. Finally, they fell 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Cowboys were a disappointment as they followed a 2021 campaign where they went 12-2 (8-1 in the Big-12). Additionally, it was their first losing season in the Big-12 since 2018.

There will be some changes this season. First, Spencer Sanders is gone. Sanders is now at Ole Miss after playing four seasons at Oklahoma State. Significantly, he threw for 9,553 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, and 30 career wins through four seasons for the Cowboys. Dominic Richardson, their running back from last season, is also gone. Ultimately, the Cowboys must replace his production, as he rushed for 543 yards and eight touchdowns.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: +116

Under 6.5 wins: -142

Why Oklahoma State Can Win 6.5 Games

There are some positives for the Cowboys. Thus, there are elements that can help them succeed this year. Ollie Gordon is now their leading rusher. Significantly, he rushed 62 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys also have another running back in Jaden Nixon. Substantially, he comes from Michigan State and Tech. Nixon rushed 46 times for 181 yards last season.

Alan Bowman is the new quarterback in town. Recently, he tossed 5,329 yards and 34 touchdowns through five seasons. Bowman gets a chance to finish off his collegiate career with a bang at a good school. However, he is a temporary stopgap for what is to come.

Zane Flores is a true freshman quarterback and can become the answer Oklahoma State is looking for. Amazingly, he was the Gatorade Nebraska player of the year in his high school and also now leads the state in passing yards (9,163) and completions (726). Flores might get a chance to start this season if Bowman struggles or suffers an injury. Regardless, his playmaking ability paints a bright future for him.

The defense gets a jolt as Kendal Daniels returns at safety. Now, he hopes to improve on a season where he had three interceptions. Daniels is now the leader of this defense and must step into the role successfully.

Oklahoma State will win seven games if their offense can gel with the new pieces. Then, their defense must hold the fort.

Why Oklahoma State Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The defense was the issue last season. Sadly, after starting 6-1, they collapsed. The defense was a significant reason. Now, they must endure the loss of two important players. Brock Martin had 4.5 sacks, while Ben Kopenski had 3.5. Now, both are gone, and there will be questions to who will fill the void in the pass rush. Who will be the pass rusher?

But there are other issues in the defense. Significantly, Jason Taylor II is now in the NFL after the Los Angeles Rams drafted him. Who will replace his six interceptions? Likewise, Mason Cobb has departed for USC. The Cowboys will need to replicate his 96 tackles.

But Oklahoma State must win big games. Moreover, they cannot collapse down the stretch. Their first big test will be on October 6 against Kansas State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Then, they face Kansas the following week. The Cowboys have a date with West Virginia on October 21 and then Oklahoma on November 4. Finally, they end the season on November 25 against BYU, this time without having to face Sam Jackson.

Oklahoma State will win seven games if they can go 3-2 in the stretch of games we listed. Significantly, the rest of the schedule has numerous winnable games.

Final Oklahoma State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The schedule is slightly easier. Therefore, expect more wins, even if Oklahoma State is not all that better than last season.

Final Oklahoma State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 wins: +116