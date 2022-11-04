College Football Odds: Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

Two Big Ten foes will clash on the first Saturday of November as the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back against the Indiana Hoosiers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Penn State-Indiana prediction and pick will be made!

While it seemed that an upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes was on the works after Penn State led 21-16 with nine minutes remaining, the Nittany Lions could not hold off the high-octane Buckeyes offense and eventually saw their upset bid sour in the 44-31 defeat. Regardless, Penn State will enter this contest with Indiana with only a pair of losses and are currently ranked as the sixteenth-best team according to the College Football Playoff Rankings.

As for the Hoosiers, things haven’t been as rosy this season. After starting out 3-0 and looking like a promising contender in the Big 10 Conference, Indiana has gone on to lose five consecutive games and is at risk of losing bowl eligibility if they can’t get things turned around. Under the leadership of 2020 Big Ten Coach of the Year Tom Allen who is now in his sixth full season at the helm, can the Hoosiers pull off the massive upset this Saturday at home?

Here are the Penn State-Indiana college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Penn State-Indiana Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions: -13.5 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, it appeared that Penn State possessed the key ingredients in cooking up an upset special last weekend. However. a slew of costly mistakes and the failure to stop the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense ended up being the difference in coming out triumphant and going down in crushing fashion. Despite the Nittany Lions’ shortcomings with the entire college football world watching, Penn State will be given a tremendous opportunity to get back on track against a scuffling Hoosiers squad.

In order to cover the spread out on the road this weekend, it will be vital for the Nittany Lions to keep the giveaways to a minimum. Against the Buckeyes, QB Sean Clifford showed glimpses of being the savvy veteran signal-caller that the Nittany Lions have had such success with, but a trio of interceptions ended up being the thorn in their sides in what ended up being a close game. Although Indiana doesn’t pose as big of a threat as Ohio State, Clifford must work through his progressions and get the ball into his playmaker’s hands accurately and efficiently to eliminate Indiana having any hope of securing a victory.

Not to mention, but this Penn State defense has certainly seen better days under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Yes, any team going up against a Buckeyes offense led by C.J. Stroud are going to endure a fair share of difficulties, but the Nittany Lions secondary will need to tighten up the screws after surrendering 354 yards through the air. Fortunately, Penn State is hopeful that it was only a hiccup and will also be facing a Hoosiers passing attack that has been suspect at times.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

When it rains, it pours. Not only was the sun shining upon the college town of Bloomington, Indiana, but many Hoosier faithful started to believe that they could be a true player in the Big Ten. However, this fairy tale proved to be short-lived as Indiana has since seen themselves in the midst of a brutal five-game losing streak. Not only that, but the Hoosiers have lost by a combined 11 points in their previous two losses to Rutgers and Maryland. Even though things are as bleak as ever for Indiana at the moment, not all is lost.

If they are going to cover the spread and ultimately get the victory, expect Indiana to storm out of the gates and use home field to their advantage. In fact, the Hoosiers have been a dangerous and different squad at home this season as they have compiled a 3-2 record overall at Memorial Stadium.

In addition, it was only two years ago when the Hoosiers downed the Nittany Lions 36-35 in Bloomington. If Indiana is going to recreate that same magic from that day, keep an eye out on who coach Tom Allen decided to start under center. Whether it will be QB1 Connor Bazelak who has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season or backups Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams who may get some consideration, the Hoosiers no doubt need more consistency at the quarterback position.

Last but certainly not least, be on the lookout for running back Shaun Silvers to help carry the load if the passing game cannot get going. Thus far, Silvers has amassed for 405 yards on the ground while finding paydirt four separate times.

As badly as Indiana wants to win this game and stop their losing ways, overpowering a talented Penn State squad will prove to be too difficult of an ask.

Final Penn State-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Penn State -13.5 (-110)