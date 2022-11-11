Published November 11, 2022

The Texas A&M Aggies (3-6) look to snap their five-game losing streak as they hit the road for a matchup with the Auburn Tigers (3-6). We continue our college football odds series with a Texas A&M-Auburn prediction and pick.

It has been a season to forget for Jimbo Fisher’s team, as Texas A&M has lost four games by six points or less. The Aggies were a preseason top-10 team but now find themselves in a situation where winning out is the only path to bowl eligibility.

Of course, it has also been a struggle for the Tigers, who fired head coach Bryan Harsin after a Week 9 loss to Arkansas. However, interim head coach Cadillac Williams did get Auburn ready to play in Week 10 at Mississippi State, with the Bulldogs needing to rally for an overtime victory.

Here are the Texas A&M vs. Auburn college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: +1.5 (-112)

Auburn Tigers: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Texas A&M has been largely unspectacular on offense this season, but it does have a few things going for it. For starters, running back Devon Achane is an elite playmaker, as evidenced by his 887 rushing yards, 196 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 99 yards in five of the last six games, and when you combine that with the fact that Auburn is 114th nationally in rushing defense (allowing 193.6 yards per game), Achane could go off and lead the Aggies to victory.

Another thing that has been noticable for Texas A&M is the recent play of freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. He sat out the Florida game due to the flu, but it sounds like he’ll be back on the field for Week 11. Weigman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss a few weeks ago, and there’s reason to be optimistic that he’ll find a way to produce against a solid Auburn passing defense (40th nationally). Also, the road team is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, so there’s another potential reason to lean on the Aggies to find a way to win.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

There’s something about the way that Auburn played against Mississippi State that makes this matchup a lot more intriguing. Neither team has much to play for — both are underdogs to hit six wins at this point — but Williams did push the right buttons to have the Tigers in a position to nearly pull off a surprising win in Starkville. If that carries over into this game, Auburn can absolutely win the game.

Statistically, the Tigers will need to do what Williams did as a former Auburn running back to be successful: run the ball and run the ball some more. The Aggies are giving up 215.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 123rd in the country. The Tigers put up 181.1 rushing yards per game (46th nationally) and will run the ball with the trio of running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter and quarterback Robby Ashford. The numbers suggest Texas A&M could struggle to stop them.