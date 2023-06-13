Utah State will look to build on its strong Mountain West play from 2022. We are here to share our college football odds series and make a Utah State over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Utah State Aggies went 6-7, including 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference. Now, they hope to create a better ending. They started off by defeating UConn 31-20. However, they suffered a 55-0 defeat at the hands of Alabama. Utah State lost 35-7 to Weber State to fall to 1-2. Next, they fell 34-24 to UNLV. The Aggies suffered yet another defeat 38-26 at the hands of BYU. Finally, they ended the losing streak.

It started with a 34-27 win over Air Force. Then, they secured a 17-13 road win over Colorado State. The Aggies fell 28-14 against Wyoming on the road. Regardless, they bounced back with a 27-10 win over New Mexico. The Aggies routed Hawaii in a 41-34 road win. Next, they edged out San Jose State 35-31. The Aggies finished the regular season with a 42-23 loss to Boise State. Finally, they fell 38-10 to Memphis in the First Responder Bowl to end their season with a thud.

There were no Utah State players that went in the NFL Draft. However, they saw four key players make headlines after the draft. The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Calvin Tyler Jr., while the Arizona Cardinals added wide receiver Brian Cobbs. Likewise, offensive tackle Alfred Edwards II got a mini-camp invite with the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos, while quarterback Logan Bonner signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: +120

Under 5.5 wins: -148

Why Utah State Can Win 5.5 Games

There is still some talent that can make noise for the Aggies. Now, it's a question of whether they can put it all together. Running back Robert Brooks was the second-leading rusher on the team last season after Tyler. Therefore, expect him to rise to the occasion and make some big plays in the backfield. The Aggies will likely make him the face of the offense as they attempt to generate points.

The defense should see a boost with the addition of transfer Cian Stone, who should help the team with tackles. Amazingly, he had 84 tackles and 12 sacks in the JUCO Circuit in 2022. Hale Motu'apuaka and Poukesi Vakata return and will create havoc on the line. The Aggies will find that tackles and sacks are a strength for them, and they will find ways to get to the quarterback.

The secondary also excel in this defense. Significantly, safety Javar Strong will come in from Arkansas State. Defensive back Jaylen Martin will continue to play well while protecting the back of the secondary.

Utah State will win six games if the running game can get going and Brooks can pick up where Tyler left off. Then, the defense must remain stout and play to their capabilities.

Why Utah State Can Not Win 5.5 Games

But there are some questions. Moreover, there is some turmoil over the most important position. Who will play quarterback? Thus, the Aggies need to improve at a position of an offense that averaged 354 yards per game while scoring 22 points. Cooper Legas will return. Now, the Aggies need him to improve to take some of the pressure off Brooks. Legas needs to help make opposing defenses honest. Thus, we will see if he can take strides to make that happen. Tyler is gone. Thus, Brooks will have to find a way to replace his 1,122 rushing yards. It will be a tall task and something Brooks might not be able to do.

The defense was stout in some parts. However, they also allowed 400 yards per game. The Aggies lost Daniel Grzesiak. Ultimately, he produced 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss.

The Aggies also had too many turnovers last year while struggling to keep pace with opponents. Thus, they must find a way to limit their mistakes and not give opposing teams too many chances.

Utah State will not win six games because they have too many questions at quarterback. Furthermore, they will struggle to find anyone that can catch passes.

Final Utah State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

There are too many losses here for the Aggies. Therefore, expect a lot of growing pains. Utah State must find an answer at quarterback and that may become a tall task for them. Consequently, it means they will stumble in the 2023 season.

Final Utah State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 wins: -148