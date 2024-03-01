The college football that we have been watching our entire lives is gone. The sport is going through major changes next season, and nothing will ever be the same again in the sport. Conference realignment is starting and everything is going to look different next year. The Pac-12 is gone, the Big 12 is completely different, and the Big Ten and SEC are forming super conferences. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams (or 14? Who knows.), and there were apparently be some new rules changes in the game as well.
Like the NFL, college football will also have a two-minute warning, or a “two-minute timeout” if you will. It has a slightly different name, but it sounds like it will work just like the NFL two-minute warning.
“A break at the two-minute mark of each half is expected to also be part of the recommendation, something officials are referring to as a ‘two-minute timeout,'” Ross Delenger of Yahoo Sports wrote. “The break will operate in a similar capacity to the NFL’s ‘two-minute warning.'”
The big news, however, is that college is planning to move to a helmet communication system. This was expected to happen at some point, and it sounds like it will happen sooner rather than later.
“After meetings this week, college leaders are expected to finalize on Friday recommendations to adopt the long-expected player-to-coach helmet comms system; use of tablets on sideline/halftime; and a 2-minute warning, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenegr wrote in a tweet.
Almost every level of football besides the college level has been using helmet communication, and now, college football will make the move. There was a big push for this to happen after last year’s scandal involving the Michigan football team. The Wolverines had a staff member decode the signs of opposing teams using cell phone video footage of their sidelines. Now, all coaches have to do to relay the play to their team is simply say what play they are running, and the quarterback will hear it in their helmet. It’s very simple, and this should’ve been done a long time ago.
“The players loved it,” Texas Tech’s head equipment manager Cayman Ancell said after the team used the technology in their bowl game. “Quarterback loved it. He didn’t have to look at the sideline. He could keep his eyes on the field.”
There are a lot of changes coming to college football. Some might be bad for the game, some might be good for the game. We won’t know until we see it play out. Helmet communication certainly seem like it will be a good thing, however.