College football fans were greeted with an absolute doozy of a game in the first week of the season. Appalachian State football, already known for one of the greatest upsets in sports history, will now also be remembered for a brutal loss to North Carolina football by a wild score of 63-61.

After entering the fourth quarter down 41-21, App State scored 40 points in the final period with six offensive touchdowns, four of which were touchdowns from Chase Brice. But UNC kept scoring, too. The Mountaineers blew a two-point conversion to take the lead with 31 seconds left. Then the Tarheels returned the onside kick for a touchdown, going up by eight. Then App State scored another touchdown with nine seconds left. With another shot at a two-point conversion to tie the game, they failed again.

The Appalachian State vs. North Carolina football game was the definition of ridiculous. College football fans went wild on Twitter as one of the craziest college football games ever unfolded. With every twist and turn the game had to offer, the internet was hardly able to believe what it saw transpire at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Is App State the first team ever to score 40 points in one quarter and lose? — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 3, 2022

North Carolina and Appalachian State hit the over. Each team by itself. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 3, 2022

God bless college football. Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3 and UNC 63, Appalachian State 61 in the same window. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 3, 2022

App State should be awarded Iowa’s win — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2022

The 4th quarter of the UNC/App State game saw: •62 combined points (1 point short of the NCAA singe quarter record) •40 points by App State (Most points scored in the 4th quarter by an FBS team in the last 20 years) •10 combined touchdowns pic.twitter.com/0IujwuaF2N — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2022

Elite performance from QB1s in the App St-UNC game today 🔥 Chase Brice: 25-37, 412 total YDs, 6 TDs Drake Maye: 24-36, 428 total YDs, 5 total TDs pic.twitter.com/b1ArWnCCTi — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 3, 2022

The final score of the contest brought out comparisons to college basketball. However, North Carolina and Appalachian State played in basketball last season but combined for four fewer points than their football teams did.

North Carolina defeats App State, 63-61. Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 21 points and 15 rebounds. — Thomas Cavanagh (@TJ_Cavanagh) September 3, 2022

Neither North Carolina football nor Appalachian State football will likely receive much attention from the national audience for the rest of the season. However, for one afternoon, they put on a performance for the ages.

The North Carolina football squad kept pace with an unconscious Appalachian State offense without star wide receiver Josh Downs, who is sidelined with an injury. The Tarheels are now 2-0 on the season.