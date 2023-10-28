College GameDay is headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide will face the LSU Tigers in Week 10, presenting a classic SEC showdown. The last time the Tide competed against the Tigers was last season in Baton Rouge, with a narrow victory going in LSU's favor. Head coach Nick Saban and Alabama have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff, so a win under the lights against a ranked team would certainly support their argument.

The Crimson Tide are currently the No. 1 team in the SEC West with a 7-1 record. They're undefeated in conference play and are currently riding a six-game win streak. Saban's Tide started off the season with a rare rocky start, but they've continued to grow each week and find a rhythm. Their offense has been the biggest question mark with Jalen Milroe under center.

Milroe hasn't been the superstar quarterback that Alabama is used to having, but they've also had issues in sparking up big plays with limited options at receiver. A decent receiving core and average offensive line usually don't place a team in the Top 10 of college football, but you can't always count on disruptive plays from the Crimson Tide's defense.

That defense led by Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner will have their hands full against an explosive LSU offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Tigers are No. 1 in the FBS in total offense, with 48 touchdowns, 4423 yards, and an average of 552.9 yards per game.

The College GameDay crew should have a wonderful game on the horizon with two battle-tested teams clashing at Bryant-Denny Stadium.