The Colorado Buffaloes sare about to experience a major upgrade in their defense. The team, led by new coach Deion Sanders, welcomes former five-star Washington transfer, Sav’ell Smalls. With this addition, the Buffaloes’ defensive lineup is set to become even more formidable, as Smalls brings his impressive track record to the field.

Smalls took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Buffaloes on Tuesday evening. After three seasons and 29 games at Washington, where he accumulated 32 tackles, 1.0 tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery, Smalls opted to transfer. His arrival in Colorado is part of a broader trend of high-profile transfers choosing the Buffaloes as their destination, with over 50 players entering the transfer portal since Sanders assumed the coaching position.

BREAKING: Washington EDGE transfer Sav'ell Smalls has committed to Colorado👀 He was a 5-star recruit in the class of 2020. https://t.co/5yuiB3l8Dg pic.twitter.com/qXF6kPoaFX — On3 (@On3sports) May 2, 2023

Before joining Washington and later entering the NCAA transfer portal, Smalls was a highly sought-after recruit. As a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. This transfer could potentially change the game for Colorado Football.

The transfer portal has made a significant impact on NCAA Football, allowing players to explore different opportunities and find the right fit for their careers. For example, Deion Sanders’ JSU football team achieved an undefeated 12-0 record in the 2022 season and secured their second consecutive SWAC title, demonstrating the power of a well-coordinated transfer strategy.

Another success story from the transfer portal is Tyree Wilson, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft as the seventh overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. A 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge player, Wilson tallied 14 sacks over his final two seasons with the Red Raiders. He began his college career at Texas A&M as part of the 2018 recruiting class before transferring to Lubbock. Wilson’s length, athleticism, and quickness make him a promising prospect in the NFL, capable of excelling as both a run stopper and pass rusher.

As the 2023 college football season approaches, anticipation surrounding Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continues to grow. The influx of top-tier talent, like Sav’ell Smalls, coupled with Sanders’ proven coaching abilities, sets the stage for a promising year. With the roster overhaul and strengthened defense, the Buffaloes are expected to make waves in the NCAA Football landscape.