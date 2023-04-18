After three seasons with the Washington Huskies, former five-star linebacker Sav’ell Smalls has opted to enter the transfer portal.

On Monday, Sav’ell Smalls took to Twitter to break the news.

“To start, I’d like to thank my family for the continuous love and support y’all give me. Through thick and thin, I’ll always love y’all. To both coaching staffs I played under, I appreciate you for pouring into me daily, and showing me what excellence looks like.” wrote Smalls.

“To my brothers. Once we go to war together, we are bonded by blood and sweat. If you’ve been in that locker room with me, you know how I’m rocking. It’s love with Sav for life. I appreciate the University of Washington for everything.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sav’ell Smalls then finished by saying, “With that being said, I’ll be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The dream is still the dream. Wherever I land, you gon get everything out of me. Believe that.”

During his three seasons in Washington, Sav’ell Smalls struggled to make the impact a consistent impact. In total, he took the field in 22 games, recording 20 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, and one tackle for loss.

This past season, Smalls played in 13 games for the eighth-ranked Huskies. He finished the year recording seven solo tackles, 14 total tackles, and one tackle for loss.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Sav’ell Smalls will look to make an impact at his next location. Based on what he has shown so far, he has the skillset needed. He will just need to land somewhere that allows him to play for a significant time.