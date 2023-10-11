The Colorado football hype train is back in the station. After back-to-back losses, the Buffaloes won a thriller over Arizona State last week. Now they will be front and center on a Friday Night game against Stanford. Colorado has proven they can play with anyone, but they have also played down to the level of inferior teams. They will look to change that trend when they take on the 1-4 Stanford football team.

When and where is the game?

It is always a party in Boulder, Colorado, when the Buffaloes play at home. Deion Sanders has made Folsom Field the place to be for game day, and per usual, numerous celebrities will be making the trip to see the action live. The action may be crazier than ever, considering it is a Friday night game. Kickoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.

How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford

The football is sure to be fun, but you may even spot some famous guests by tuning into ESPN to watch the game. FuboTV will be live-streaming the game as well.

Date: Friday, Oct. 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field — Boulder, Colorado

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Colorado -11.5 | O/U 58.5

Colorado reinforcements

Colorado trailed for the majority of the game last week against a team they were supposed to beat, a one-win Arizona State team. Now, they are supposed to easily beat another one-win team in Stanford. Colorado has yet to prove they can consistently blow teams out, but they are getting reinforcements that may make that more realistic.

Travis Hunter has a “tremendous chance” to make his much-anticipated return to action against Stanford, according to Deion Sanders. The two-way superstar has been out since lacerating his liver on an illegal hit in the Colorado State game. Hunter was on a Heisman trajectory prior to the injury, and while the missed time kills those dreams, Hunter's return can bring new life to the team. His absence has affected the team on both sides of the ball, as he is arguably the team's best receiver and cornerback. Hunter has been cleared to play, but Sanders won't play the former top recruit unless he is in game shape. That is easier said than done when your team counts on you to play both sides of the ball.

Alton McCaskill is also set for a bigger role going forward. The Houston transfer was a former All-AAC running back whom the team had big expectations for coming into the year. He hasn't seen much action as he has made his way back from an ACL injury, but Sanders expects him to be ready for a bigger role going forward.

“He's been banged up, he's been injured, he's just getting back to really game speed or his expectations, and we're trying our best to play all of those backs,” Sanders said. “That's probably the best collective group on our team, the running back room.”

Colorado storylines

A potential bigger role for a proven back like McCaskill and the return of Hunter will only be good things for a young team, but they do raise a few questions. This is a pass-first team, yet they have a ton of running backs in need of touches. The Buffaloes have found more balance in their offense by running the ball more in recent weeks, and it has helped make them a less predictable unit. Dylan Edwards is one of the best pass-catching backs in the nation, but Anthony Hankerson has emerged as a ball carrier that needs touches as well. Omarion Miller also emerged as an elite receiver in Hunter's absence. He is a dynamic pass catcher, but someone – or multiple players – is going to have to ride the bench a lot more than they deserve because of the team's newfound depth.

Although the game against the Sun Devils was closer than fans would have liked, Colorado once again proved that their offense hums in the fourth quarter. The team was locked into a tie with less than a minute to go, but a game-winning drive was started with a 43-yard pass to Javon Antonio and capped off with an Alejandro Mata lead-taking 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds in the game.

It was another example of Colorado's offense thriving when it most mattered: late in the game. A great two-minute offense is the sign of something special, and Colorado has thrived in that situation all year long.

Stanford storylines

Colorado's spread offense and passing attack may give Stanford problems. Stanford's scoring defense is ranked 123rd out of 133 teams. Stanford may have a tough time shutting down Shedeur Sanders, who is still the nation's leader in passing yards (2,020) and completions (186).

Luckily for Stanford, Colorado's defense is just as bad, ranking 122nd in the nation in points allowed. Colorado's lack of front-seven depth may be just what Stanford needs to get their offense on track.

Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson – the team's two quarterbacks – have only combined for three passing touchdowns on the year. They have as many interceptions on the year as they do passing touchdowns. Their running game hasn't been much better, as their top two running backs have yet to surpass 200 yards on the ground this season.

Similarly to how there is an opportunity for the offense to have one of their best games, there is also an opportunity for Stanford's defense to have a big game. Colorado has a weak offensive line, and it has led to Shedeur Sanders being sacked 30 times. Especially because Sanders likes to hold onto the ball and try to make plays, there will be ample time for Stanford pass rushers to get after the quarterback and make big plays.

Colorado may be the better team, but they are far from a perfect team. The Buffaloes have lost to the great teams they have played, and the wins they have look less impressive now than they did at the time of victory. Stanford will have a chance to be in this game, but they will need to slow down the Buffaloes' offense which has been so potent in key situations.