Colorado football 4-star commit wide receiver Dre'lon Miller shared the message he got from Shedeur Sanders after he made up his mind.

The Colorado Buffaloes recently scored a big win on the recruitment front by getting the commitment of four-star wide receiver Dre'lon Miller. With Colorado football winning the nod of Miller, there is now more excitement for the Buffaloes‘ offense, a feeling that is definitely shared by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has even already gotten a message from the signal-caller (via Blake Baumgartner of ESPN).

Miller added that he spoke to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, on Sunday morning. “He was just congratulating me and let me know to get ready. ‘This thing about to be fun,”' Miller said of Shedeur Sanders' message.

Miller is a huge get for Colorado football, which was not Miller's original choice. Miller initially committed to play for the Texas A&M Aggies but changed his mind months later. He is joining a Colorado offense that averaged 28.2 points and 363.6 total yards per game, 55th and 79th in the nation, respectively.

Miller, who also received offers from over 40 schools, including the USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes, is also just one of two wide receivers who still are committed to playing for Colorado football in 2024; the other is three-star Zycarl Lewis. Moreover, Miller revealing his choice to become a Buffalo brings optimism for the future of the Deion Sanders-coached program amid a slew of decommitments.

In the 2023 college football season, Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against only three interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his throws. Miller will be another great weapon downfield for Colorado alongside the likes of Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn.