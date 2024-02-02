Class of 2025's Seuseu Alofaituli would be a big boost to the Colorado football offense if he ends up under Deion Sanders

Even if the 2024 season has yet to begin, Colorado football is already looking at recruits for the long run. The Buffaloes have just made a re-offer to class of 2025's Seuseu Alofaituli. In a post on X (Twitter), the lineman acknowledged the school's effort to try and bring him in as part of Deion Sanders' squad.

Alofaituli, a four-star prospect, hails out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, the young interior offensive lineman is currently sought after by not just Colorado, but plenty of other programs as well. Some of the big programs eyeing Alofaituli include Alabama, Michigan, Washington and Oklahoma.

Colorado football's fresh start in 2023

While the highly-touted lineman has made it clear that he won't be making any visits or commitments until the season is over, Alofaituli's presence in Boulder would surely be a boost to the team. Last season, Colorado football finished with six straight losses, tallying a 4-8 overall record throughout the year. Still, the team showed promise despite their quiet record, as their win-loss standing improved compared to 2022's 1-11 showing.

It's also important to note that most of the roster and the entire coaching staff were changed upon Deion Sanders' hiring as HC. 2023 was essentially a fresh start for Boulder, and yet they still had flashes of brilliance.

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was able to tally 3,230 yards, setting a new single-season CU passing record. The 21-year-old also tallied 27 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns as well. Additionally, wide receivers Xavier Weaver and Travis Hunter made their presence felt as well, garnering 908 and 721 yards respectively.

If ever Seuseu Alofaituli does decide to take his talents to Colorado football, then his presence in the trenches will surely allow the offense to do more damage in 2025.