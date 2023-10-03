Colorado football put up an impressive fight in Week 5 against Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans, losing a 48-41 thriller at Folsom Field in Boulder. But, they were without two key defenders in Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders. While Hunter is still out for a couple more weeks as Deion Sanders said Tuesday, Sanders appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 6 against Arizona State.

Via Brian Howell:

“Colorado HC Deion Sanders said S Shilo Sanders is back on the practice field after missing the USC game.”

That's big news for the Colorado secondary. While Sanders isn't Hunter, he's still a respectable defender and one of the Buffaloes' starting safeties.

“Shilo’s great and he’s back on the practice field,” Deion Sanders said, via On3 Sports. “He’s back on getting on my nerves. So he’s picking up where we left off.”

Shilo Sanders injury update

Sanders initially suffered the injury in Colorado's embarrassing loss to Bo Nix and Oregon in Week 4. In four games played, the former 3-star recruit has 26 tackles, one INT, one forced fumble, one TD, and 21 solo tackles.

During the Ducks contest, Sanders made a tackle and appeared to land awkwardly on his kidney area, which led to him peeing blood after the game. Deion was praying his son would be ready to roll versus USC, but that wasn't the case.

It doesn't appear it was too serious of an injury but instead, something Shilo Sanders just had to monitor over the last couple of weeks. His potential return on Saturday will be huge for a Colorado football defense that has struggled to limit opponents so far.