Colorado football has come to play. A superb recruiting resume obviously carries substantial weight in this sport, but no one knew exactly what to expect in Deion Sanders' first game as Buffaloes head coach. The ambitious squad went into halftime with a lead over the home-team TCU Horned Frogs. One of the reasons was because of Sanders' prized iron man, Travis Hunter.

“He is HIM,” Prime Time told Fox's Jenny Taft before the break, via On3.com. “We missed him on 2 deep balls. If we hit those, the Heisman is in his crib chilling right now. God bless!”

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter at halftime: "He is HIM. We missed him on 2 deep balls. If we hit those, the Heisman is in his crib chilling right now. God bless!” pic.twitter.com/pPm9kxTIQp — On3 (@On3sports) September 2, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Sanders is known for his bold, perhaps even premature proclamations, there are sky-high expectations for the two-way star, who played over 60 snaps combined at wide receiver and cornerback in the first half. Hunter tallied seven receptions for 42 yards and burned preseason Second-Team All-American corner Josh Newton for a near-touchdown. While the 20-year-old lost control of the ball in the end zone, his supreme talent is on full display in the opener.

Travis Hunter shocked the college football world when he withdrew his Florida State commitment in 2021 and decided to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He was named SWAC Freshman of the Year en route to helping the Tigers earn their second consecutive conference title. The former top-ranked recruit followed his coach to Boulder and is now part of a grand, accelerated reconstruction project.

Though, an upset win at NO. 17 TCU would make it difficult to label Colorado football a rebuilding program. Hunter, Sanders and the Buffaloes are determined to reverse almost a decade-and-a-half of uninterrupted futility right away.