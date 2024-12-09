Former Deion Sanders Jackson State standout Jeremiah Brown is leaving Colorado and is entering the transfer portal, per a report by Hayes Fawcett of On3. Brown was one of the many players to leave Jackson State once Sanders departed the program to lead Colorado.

Brown, a standout player for the Tigers, initially flipped his commitment as a high school recruit to join Sanders. He was initially committed to play for FAU as a three-star linebacker, ranked No. 115 for linebackers, according to the 247Spots Composite Ranking at the time. He joined Shedeur Sanders in flipping his commitment from FAU to Jackson State.

Over two seasons with the Tigers, he made an impact in 20 games, tallying 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he moved from inside linebacker to edge rusher and excelled, recording 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 13 games. Brown showcased his consistency with a five-game streak of at least half a sack and delivered standout performances against SWAC rivals Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M. His play aided Jackson State in winning the SWAC Championship twice and also making it to the Cricket Celebration Bowl twice in Sanders time leading the program.

After transferring to Colorado, Brown maintained his productivity. He appeared in all 12 games, including a start against Oregon. While primarily contributing on special teams, he recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup. His versatility was evident as he transitioned from outside linebacker to inside linebacker during his time in Boulder. However, his playing time was limited in 2024. After following Coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, Brown played a limited role with the Buffaloes. In 2024, he appeared in three games, recording six tackles.

Now, he looks to maximize his talents with another team as he has one year of eligibility remaining.