Deion Sanders is going to take on Power Five football this season as the coach of the Colorado football team.

Sanders, who is regarded as one of the best athletes of all time and the best cornerback in NFL history, coached HBCU Jackson State for the last three seasons. Many expected “Coach Prime” would eventually make the leap to coach a Power Five team, but the 55-year-old said during the Buffaloes' first day of fall camp his connection with athletic director Rick George brought him to Boulder, Colorado, this season.

Via FootballScoop:

“Multiple people came to visit me and wanted my coaching prowess,” Sanders said. “But this man (Rick George), there was something about him.

“Something about that thing that was on the inside of him that I connected with. Lo and behold, you all are here because of the opportunity that this man gave me.”

Sanders was observed walking around gingerly after he had surgeries to remove blood clots in his right leg. He also had surgery in June to remove blood clots in his left leg.

The Colorado football coach missed Pac-12 Media Day due to his surgeries, but he is back as his team prepares for its final season in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes will move to the Big 12 beginning next season.

Sanders brought in over 50 transfers to try and quickly rebuild Colorado football. The Buffaloes finished 1-11 last season, and Sanders notably overhauled the roster by removing players who he did not feel like could change the culture of the team.

Sanders' top transfer is former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, who will play cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado football in 2023. Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is a former SWAC Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback and has high expectations under his father's tutelage.