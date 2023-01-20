Deion Sanders did it again for Colorado football, as 5-star cornerback and top 2023 recruit at his position, Cormani McClain, flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the Buffaloes on Thursday night. McClain is the latest blue-chip recruit to hitch his wagon to Sanders, who has put on a recruiting clinic since arriving in Boulder.

Shortly after the news that McClain had flipped to Colorado football, Deion Sanders took to Twitter and posted this hype video that Buffaloes fans will love.

In the video, Sanders said “Today is a good day for the Buffs.” The NFL Hall of Famer and former Jackson State head coach proceeded to dance on his balcony in celebration of landing the top cornerback recruit for a second straight offseason.

Last year, Deion Sanders succeeded in flipping top cornerback recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State to the Tigers.

He’s done it again, this time as the Colorado football head coach, as his overhaul of the Pac-12 program that went 1-11 last year continues.

Sanders told the players on the Buffaloes roster that he would be “bringing his own luggage” and that it’s “Louis.”

He also said that Buffaloes football would have “the best recruiting weekend in the history of Colorado” immediately after he was hired.

True to his word, Deion Sanders has brought in a 2023 recruiting class that ranks inside the top-30 in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

He’s also leveraged the transfer portal quite well, as Colorado football ranks first in On3 Sports’ portal team rankings.

In other words, Deion Sanders and Colorado football were exactly right when they said they were coming.

It’s no wonder he feels like dancing.