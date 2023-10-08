Colorado football ended its ugly two-game losing streak in typically dramatic fashion on Saturday, beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24 on a 43-yard game-winning field goal with 12 seconds left. After his boot sailed through the uprights, Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata celebrated his late-game heroics with by dancing on the field at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

There's no doubting where the kicker's flair for theatrics came from. Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn't just encourage Mata's celebratory antics, though. After talking with him before the kick, Coach Prime left fully confident Mata was about to send his team to victory—the Sun Devils' efforts to “freeze” him be damned.

“Mata is Mata. I mean, guys, you didn't believe in Mata. I believe in Mata. Why you think I brought him here? Mata don't miss,” Sanders said after the game. “You can call a timeout and freeze him all you want, that don't mean nothing to Mata. That's who he is, and what he always says to me when I walk over to him and give him a hug, he says ‘I don't miss.' And I love it. So I told him ‘Do your thing. Do your thing. Get your shine on. It's your moment, baby. Live it.'”

Happy and unsurprised as Sanders was after Mata's game-winner, he still left the game with a sour taste in his mouth. Arizona State is one of the worst teams in the Pac-12, and Colorado needed a 43-yard completion from Shedeur Sanders to Javon Antonio just to give Mata the opportunity to attempt the field goal and avoid overtime.

“We played like hot garbage,” Deion Sanders said. “We got to figure this out. I’m sick of it.”

Colorado football, 4-2, is back in action at home next week against Stanford.