Recently hired Colorado football coach Pat Shurmur has opened up on his role as his role on Deion Sanders' staff as an offensive analyst. After taking the 2022 season off to spend more time with family, the former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator has joined the Buffaloes as an assistant.

One unique aspect of his role is Shurmur does not get to work individually with players. “Being an analyst, I work primarily behind the scenes. I’m in the meeting room with the coaches. I’m really not allowed to have one-on-one with players. It’s really hard to be out there and bite your tongue when you see something. But if there is something I see that might help a player, I gotta just kind of track it through one of the coaches,” per Brian Howell of Buff Zone.

Though Shurmur never coached Deion Sanders during his 30+ years as a college football and NFL assistant/head coach, Shurmur did coach against Sanders several times. So far, Shurmur has nothing but positive things to say about Sanders the coach.

“He is an absolutely outstanding communicator and the way he does it in the team settings you can see that it sinks in on the players,” Shurmur said. “When you have a leader of your team like Coach Prime, who’s won at everything he’s done in life, that’s where it starts. If our players and the people around them just listen to what he’s saying and take his messages to heart, then it’ll all start to blossom and then we’ll win football games.”