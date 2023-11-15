Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders drops some verses to prove he is loyal to the Buffaloes amid Texas A&M rumors.

Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders has already shut down rumors that he could potentially be the next sideline boss of the Texas A&M Aggies following the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher. But in case people are still not convinced, perhaps literature will do the trick. Here's Sanders dropping some verses to show his loyalty to Colorado football (via Buffaloes X account).

I am here. I am here.

My mother is here.

My sister is here.

My dog is here.

My daughter is here.

Three of my sons are here.

And my other daughter comes out for the home games.

I get mail here.

I pay taxes here.

I'm here.

The chief priority at the moment for Sanders is definitely not on searching for a new job; it's trying to steer the Buffaloes to a win this coming Friday against the Washington State Cougars on the road. Colorado football has struggled to win games of late, having lost all of its last four games. They have also won just a game in their last seven outings.

Deion Sanders is loyal to Colorado football

As for the Texas A&M football job opening, Sanders just doesn't have any palpable interest in it. — at least for now He took over Colorado football's head coaching gig with the intention of leading the program to football glory and winning the final two games of the regular season would at least make the Buffaloes bowl-eligible.

After the Washington State game, Colorado football will play their regular-season finale versus the Utah Utes on the road on Nov. 25.