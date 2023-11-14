Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders responds to rumors about himself connecting with the recently open Texas A&M job.

With the recent news of the firing of Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M University, people are quick to attach names to the respective job, even if the coaches are already with a team. Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders was asked Tuesday about the rumors between himself and the opening.

Sanders was quick to shut down those rumblings. He said that he's solely focused on winning a contest as the Buffaloes are currently on a four-game losing streak according to Jake Schwanitz.

“I wanna win. You think I really sit down and talk about that kind of stuff?” Sanders said. “I’m good. We gotta win. Let’s focus on this week.”

The former NFL superstar was also asked about what he tells his parents about being at Colorado in the short-term. Sanders responded that it never gets brought up per The Athletic.

“I tell them what I told them when they came. I’m here,” Sanders said. “What I’m really happy about is football people who know football know what we’re really doing here. There’s a lot of people that don’t and think we’re just losing. Nah, nah, nah. You gotta find a win in the midst of a loss. I love that football people understand what time it is without looking at their watches.”

With that name crossed off the list of potential suitors for the Texas A&M role, the Colorado football team still has business to attend to. The Buffaloes' next game is this Friday against Washington State as they try to break their losing skid.