Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program opened eyes on Saturday when they beat TCU on the road to open the season, and Sanders revealed a story about his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders and how he had a chip on his shoulder for the game during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The reason he was so intense and just so relaxed and ready, not only did he study, but when we went to a camp of a certain school, and the certain coordinator we just played against, he's the offensive coordinator, he was at that school and we went to this school or camp, and he didn't pay him no attention,” Deion Sanders said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I don't even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side. And I went and told somebody, I said, ‘hey man, that ain't no way to treat him, that's not right, that's not right.' And he remembered that. And he told me probably 20 minutes after the little situation happened. He said, ‘dad, we'll never come back here again.' … He wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work.”

Kendal Briles is the offensive coordinator for the TCU football program, and is allegedly the coach in this story.

Shedeur Sanders went 38/47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns in Colorado football's 45-42 win over TCU and Kendal Briles.

Deion Sanders went on to talk about his son's determination to win.

“This kid is a bonafide winner, I don't think Shedeur has lost over 10 games in his whole life, since he was six years old,” Deion Sanders said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It's not even double digits. It's probably six games that he's lost in his life. So the kid is a winner, he's a bonafide leader, and he knows the game man. And he loves football.”

Deion Sanders went on to say that he uses the quarterback rankins in the Pac-12 as motivation. Colorado hopes that Shedeur Sanders keeps stacking wins with the program.