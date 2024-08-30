The polarizing nature of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders continues to increase after the athletic department announced its decision to ban a critical columnist from asking the Hall of Fame cornerback or his team any questions. Because of his passion and charisma, however, Sanders will always garner a robust and loyal following.

Those qualities were on display ahead of the Buffaloes' season opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, as he issued a pregame speech that visibly ignited his guys. “We are going to leave everything out here,” an animated Sanders said Thursday night inside Folsom Field.

The offense is receiving the message loud and clear, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders completing 12 of 15 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. amassing four catches for 134 yards and one score in the first half. Unfortunately, though, Colorado's defense is not operating with the intensity that Deion Sanders expects.

North Dakota State is dominating time of possession (21:49 to 8:11) and has worn down the Buffaloes for the first 30 minutes of action. The team holds a 20-17 lead at the break, surely eliciting a fiery locker room reaction from the man called Coach Prime.

Colorado football has to show some resistance

Defense was the biggest hindrance for Colorado football last season and continues to be in the very early stages of the 2024-25 campaign. If the issue is not fixed immediately, contending for a Big 12 title will be even less likely than the pundits believe. The talent is there, but the execution is still subpar.

A home loss to the Bison would mark a stark contrast to the Buffaloes' 2023 season opener, which resulted in an upset win of TCU. Many people would presumably hop off the Deion Sanders hype train, or at least sit in silence. There is plenty of time for Colorado to earn a definitive victory, however.

The offense looks electric, as the Shedeur Sanders-Jimmy Horn Jr. connection has been downright lethal thus far. Another impassioned speech might be needed to bring everything together in the second half.