A key addition for Oregon State

Former Colorado football running back Anthony Hankerson announced that he has committed to play for the Oregon State football program after entering the transfer portal, according to Justin Rudolph of on3.com.

Anthony Hankerson spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Colorado football program. In the first season, he rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging four yards per carry, according to Sports Reference. In 2023 with Deion Sanders taking over as head coach, Hankerson rushed for 319 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Hankerson was not the main option as a rusher for the Buffaloes. However, he was not far behind leading rusher Dylan Edwards. So, given that Hankerson has experience splitting the carries with Dylan Edwards, he could be a valuable addition for the Oregon State football program.

It is interesting that Hankerson will be remaining in the Pac-12 despite all but two schools leaving for either the Big Ten or the Big 12 next season. Oregon State is one of the programs that is left behind, along with the Washington State football team.

There is uncertainty regarding what next year's schedule will look like for Oregon State, but it seems that Hankerson is comfortable enough with where the program is going to join.

It will be worth monitoring how Hankerson fares with the Oregon State football program next year. Trent Bray will be taking over as the team's head coach, and Hankerson could be a key addition for the team in his first year after being promoted from the defensive coordinator spot.