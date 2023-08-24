The 2023 college football season begins in just a few days, and one team in particular that has a big season ahead of them is Colorado football. The Buffaloes have been one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 in recent years, but Boulder is full of hope heading into this season as a new era of Colorado football is set to begin. Deion Sanders is the new head coach for the Buffaloes, and fans couldn't be more excited for his first game. The Buffs open up the season on September 2nd on the road against TCU football.

Hopes are high for Colorado fans, but expectations are still pretty low for the Buffaloes. Getting to six wins and making a bowl game would be a major win, as Colorado is going to be an underdog in the majority of the games they play this season. In their week one matchup against TCU, the Buffs are 21-point underdogs. However, there is one person predicting a win for Colorado, and that is CBS analyst Randy Cross.

“I'm not gonna discount what Deion Sanders is gonna do at Colorado,” Cross said when discussing the Buffaloes opening game. “And I think it gets started with an upset win at TCU.”

If Colorado goes into TCU week one and knocks off the Horned Frogs, who made the national title game last season, the countries perception of the Buffaloes is going to change mighty quick. A game with a 21-point spread typically isn't one that a lot of fans will have their eyes on, but the majority of college football fans will be watching this one.