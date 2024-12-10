Since taking over as the head coach of the Colorado football team, Deion Sanders has hit the transfer portal aggressively. His Buffaloes will be losing some of their best players to the NFL this offseason, so Sanders will likely once again look to hit the portal hard. One player that will be visiting Colorado soon is Alabama wide receiver transfer Caleb Odom. Odom was teammates with future Colorado QB Julian Lewis.

“NEW: Alabama 5-star true freshman transfer WR Caleb Odom will visit Colorado this weekend, @Hayesfawcett3 reports,” On3 said in a post. “Odom was high school teammates with Colorado QB signee Julian Lewis.”

The Colorado football team recently flipped Julian Lewis from USC, and that was a huge commitment as the Buffaloes who will obviously have an opening at QB next season with Shedeur Sanders leaving. Now, Lewis might be able to help Colorado with the recruitment of Caleb Odom.

Odom was a true freshman this season and he finished the year with just seven receptions for 65 yards and zero touchdowns. A lot of freshman don't make a big impact during their first year, but Odom did have a lot of hype coming in as a recruit.

A lot of sites had Odom as a five-star out of high school, but according to 247 Sports composite, he was a four-star recruit. Odom was the #53 player in the 2024 class, the #2 tight end (he played WR at Alabama) and the #7 player in the state of Georgia. Odom attended Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, just like Julian Lewis.

“A move tight end prospect that could blossom into a true difference maker on Saturdays given athleticism, natural ball skills and play speed,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said of Odom in his high school scouting report. “Saw a high volume of targets as a junior while being deployed primarily as an outside wide receiver. Came up in a big way for Georgia’s AAAAAA runner-up, averaging just over 80 yards receiving per game. Very fluid as a route runner and has excellent spatial awareness, which likely stems from a decorated hoops background.”

Odom had a lot of hype coming into college, and he still has a lot of time to deliver. It will be interesting to see if he can meet these lofty expectations at his next school as many saw him as a future NFL talent. That next school could be Colorado.

“Owns a higher success rate in contested-catch situations as he does a nice job of consistently positioning himself to make a play and then securing the ball away from his body,” The scouting report continued. “Lacks the play strength and technique to really hold his own as an in-line blocker, but has shown that he can move defenders out on the perimeter, and is likely only going to add more value to the run game once he adds mass to a promising, yet slender frame that’s believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Should be viewed as a potential mismatch and one of the top offensive weapons in the class of 2024. Likely going to need some seasoning before he’s ready to go, but skillset suggests that he could thrive in a modern spread attack. NFL upside.”

Who knows if Caleb Odom will end up with the Colorado football team, but he could end up being the go-to guy for Julian Lewis. Could they be the next Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter duo in Boulder?