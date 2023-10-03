Colorado football is desperately looking to get back in the win column after consecutive losses to ranked Pac-12 foes. Though, in order to do so, they will likely need their star quarterback to take the field at Arizona State this Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders picked up an ankle injury in the team's near-comeback effort versus USC last weekend, but fans will be happy to hear his latest update. “Everything’s fine now,” he told the media Tuesday, via The Spun's Tzvi Machlin. “You know after the game, it’s just soreness a little bit. So I sat in an ice bath for almost an hour after the game and I’m fine now. I feel great.”

That is good news for Sanders' teammates and the Buffaloes faithful, and bad news for the Sun Devils. Although a pedestrian outing at Oregon and a 3-2 team record hurts the junior's Heisman chances, he continues to electrify fans.

Sanders has surpassed 350 passing yards four times (hit 348 versus Colorado State) and threw for over 500 in the season opening upset of TCU. He currently has a 165.9 passer rating, 17 total touchdowns and just two interceptions, seamlessly transitioning from Jackson State and the SWAC. The 1-4 Arizona State should give him another big opportunity to fill up the stat sheet.

Shedeur Sanders' toughness and pain management bodes well for the immediate future of Colorado football. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes need to take advantage of this soft part of the schedule before competition ramps up again in a few weeks. A healthy signal-caller is the best way to ensure there are no surprises Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.