Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders has a new NIL deal with Smoothie King, and he now his own signature smoothie, 'The Shedeur.'

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado football team took the college football world by storm at the beginning of the season. The Buffaloes started the season off with a huge upset win on the road against TCU, and Sanders broke the Colorado record for passing yards in a game. He immediately put himself on the map with that performance, and he has gone on to have a tremendous season despite the struggles from the Buffaloes. He now has one of the highest NIL valuations in all of college sports.

The Colorado football quarterback has yet another NIL deal as Shedeur Sanders recently put pen to paper with Smoothie King. He will now have his own drink, ‘The Shedeur', and it will be an angel food smoothie with blueberries and multivitamins added. Sanders has always been a fan of Smoothie King, so this was a no-brainer for him.

“I’ve been drinking Smoothie King forever,” Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “When the deal was presented, I was like, ‘We have to do the deal, no matter what.'”

This will likely be one of Sanders' final NIL deals as he is eligible to head to the NFL after this Colorado season is over. He has had an impressive season, and people think that he has a shot to be a good NFL QB.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will conclude their season this weekend on the road against Utah football. There is a chance that Sanders isn't able to play, but Colorado football fans have their fingers crossed that they get to see him play for the Buffaloes one more time.