In the first season of their second Big 12 stint, the Colorado football team has gotten off to a very good start. Head coach Deion Sanders is in the middle of his second year at the helm, and it feels as if the program is finally coming around in his image. The Buffaloes are currently 5-2 on the season, including 3-1 in the Big 12. Their first few games this season have shown a lot of growth, and many analysts are liking what they see. This includes ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who had an attention-grabbing take on Sanders.

“If Deion Sanders gets this team to eight or nine wins, and they are in a bowl game, ladies and gentlemen, you are looking at the National Coach of the Year,” said Smith during his appearance on ESPN's First Take.

It certainly is a bold claim from Smith. But bold claims are something the veteran pundit has never shied away from. Many viral moments have been made from his takes, and this one might be no different. It also feels like Smith is on to something. The Buffaloes collapsed after a ballyhooed fast start last season, yet they've sustained their momentum as October draws closer to an end. Can they maintain their progress and make an appearance in the newly expanded College Football Playoff? Come Saturday's matchup against a fellow Big 12 foe in the Cincinnati Bearcats, an answer to that question should be more apparent.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football look to continue strong start

Colorado football has only had one poor performance this season, a 28-10 loss at Nebraska last month. They played the 18th ranked Kansas State Wildcats close in a 31-28 defeat two weeks ago. Led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes improved to 5-2 with a 34-7 win over the Arizona Wildcats on the road. Sanders threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Lajohntay Wester had eight catches for 127 yards in the win.

The Buffs' defense also had a strong outing, limiting Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita to only 138 yards and a touchdown through the air. All of these improvements have led to an even stronger Colorado football squad led by Deion and Shedeur. Can the Buffaloes continue their winning ways against the Bearcats this coming Saturday? If so, a potential Big 12 title shot and everything winning that shot could bring the Sanders' program would mean the lights could shine even brighter in Boulder.