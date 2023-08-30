Colorado football begins their highly anticipated 2023 campaign this Saturday on the road against TCU football. The Horned Frogs made it all the way to the national championship last season before getting steamrolled against Georgia football. TCU lost a lot of talent in the offseason, but they still come into this game ranked #17 in the country and are big 20.5-point favorites in this one. Colorado has struggled mightily in recent years, but this season could be different with head coach Deion Sanders running the show. He completely restructured the Buffaloes roster this offseason, and there are a lot of people that think he will succeed this season.

“If you can just transition your roster like that, which is legal, you know what's going to happen if he wins, which I do,” Three-time national champion Urban Meyer said while previewing week one. “I think he's going to win some games this year.”

Deion Sanders came into this new job with Colorado football knowing that the current roster wasn't going to get a lot done. So, he decided to flip a switch and do what he thought gave his team the best chance to win. Urban Meyer thinks he will win, but what will that mean for college football?

“Every AD and every new coach in the country's going to come in and kick guys off the team,” Meyer continued. “And that's what you have to ask yourself: Is that really good for college football?”

That is a question that is popping up a lot right now in the college football world. The landscape is completely changing, and it has brought up a lot of debates. Time will only tell if these changing rules will end up benefitting the sport or not.