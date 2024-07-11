The spotlight will always be on the Colorado football program as long as the Sanders family is involved there, and Shedeur Sanders is embracing the expectations as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12 this season. He made a bold declaration on what everyone's mindset is when they play Colorado football at Big 12 media days.

“It been there since day one,” Shedeur Sanders said, via Karter Baughan. “I remember first media day when I was in HBCU I said we won't lose a game. I'm undefeated in the SWAC so I already know what the expectation comes with. I know we're everybody Super Bowl so I'm really just, I always stay level-headed and stay grounded because I just, I would never want to be that guy, look back and not being able to take advantage of the moment that we have right now.”

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football came out firing last season, starting 3-0, but tailed off after that in Pac-12 play. It was a disappointing end to year one with Deion Sanders as head coach. Transitioning to the Big 12, the hope is that Deion Sanders has more talent on the roster to potentially make a bigger push in 2024.

It is a big year for Colorado, as Shedeur Sanders, along with two-way star Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, are expected to depart for the NFL after this season. There is pressure to get as many wins as possible before those three players leave.

Travis Hunter is likely to be a high draft pick mainly for his strengths as a cornerback, while the Sanders brothers need good seasons to maximize draft status. Shedeur Sanders could be a high draft pick as a quarterback with a strong season, while Shilo is not viewed as a first round prospect, but should get drafted in 2025.

How does Shedeur Sanders need to improve in 2024?

There are certain facets of Shedeur Sanders' game that need to improve, and it would be beneficial for his team and his draft status if he is able to make these adjustments. In general, Shedeur is viewed as the second best quarterback prospect in the 2025 class behind Carson Beck of Georgia, but there is a lot of time for that to change, whether it is for the good or bad.

Shedeur Sanders dealt with a lot of pressure in his face last season at Colorado, but still showed a lot of positives despite that. He has a propensity for making plays out of structure when the play breaks down, but that is a bit of a double edged sword, because one of his flaws is that he bails from pockets early or hold on to the ball too long, and he has acknowledged he has to improve in that area, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Improving in that area will result in less missed open reads, as last season he missed a fair amount because he was looking elsewhere, or taking a sack because his eyes were focused on the pressure and not looking down field.

It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders improves in this area, and if he is able to maximize his draft status heading into 2025.