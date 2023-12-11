Colorado beat #15 Miami by 27 points on a neutral floor but was still the first team out of the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Monday marks Week 6 of the college basketball season, and it brings the newest edition of the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. Arizona stayed at #1 following a convincing home win over Wisconsin, earning all but one first-place vote.

Big movers included undefeated Clemson, which jumped 11 spots to #13 after solid Quadrant I wins over South Carolina and TCU, as well as Oklahoma — which also stayed undefeated following wins over Providence and Arkansas to move up eight spots to #11.

There were also several noticeable snubs. While the AP Poll is by no means the be-all and end-all for determining how good a college basketball team is, it is an important capsule for determining who is playing the best basketball at any given week. Here are three of the biggest snubs from the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Colorado

Colorado was the first team out in the previous edition of the poll, then when on to beat Miami, who was #15. The Buffaloes traveled the better part of 2,000 miles to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and blew out the Hurricanes 90-63 to improve to 7-2 on the year. Yet Miami is #24 in the AP Poll while the Buffaloes are the first team out.

Keeping Miami in makes sense, as its only other loss is to #14 Kentucky. But surely beating a top-25 team by 27 points on a neutral floor is enough for Colorado to move up a single spot in the poll? Colorado is also #21 in the Ken Pomeroy ratings, ahead of AP top-25 teams Kentucky, Virginia, Madison, and Texas, just to name a few (as well as 34 spots ahead of Miami).

Iowa State

The Cyclones are the quintessential team with a mediocre resume and impressive metrics. ISU is 8-2 with its best win at home over in-state rival Iowa (who are 5-5 and 58th in KenPom). A victory over KenPom #93 VCU is Iowa State's only other win against a KenPom top-200 team, which puts the Cyclones at 277th in non-conference strength of schedule.

Yet the Cyclones are analytically darlings because they have won big and lost narrowly. Both of their defeats (Virginia Tech and Texas A&M) were by single digits against solid teams. Meanwhile, their average margin of victory against teams outside the KenPom top-200 is 41.8 points — which is impressive even against such a low level of competition. UConn is ranked #5 despite playing two of the five worst teams in the nation and boasting a SOS that is 315th in the country.

Iowa State is ranked 18th in KenPom and 8th in the NET Rankings — making them more than deserving of a spot in the AP Top 25.

Texas A&M

The Aggies entered last week at 21st in the AP Poll, and are now in the “Others Receiving Votes” category following a defeat at home to Memphis. This loss, A&M's third of the season, was easily the team's worst as they lost by six at home to the Tigers. But all three of Texas A&M losses on the year are against KenPom top-40 teams, with two away from home against teams in the AP Top-25.

The Aggies also have wins at Ohio State and a neutral site over Iowa State — both teams in the top 30 in KenPom rankings. Only four ranked teams have a tougher schedule than Texas A&M and three teams in the the top 25 have three losses. Duke has the 204th-most difficult schedule, lost at KenPom #49 Arkansas and #126 Georgia Tech, but is still ranked ahead of A&M? The Aggies deserve more respect than that.