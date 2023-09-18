Colorado State football safety Henry Blackburn entered the spotlight after he was flagged for unnecessary roughness following a late hit on Colorado star Travis Hunter during the Rams' double overtime loss to the Buffaloes. Unfortunately for Blackburn, much of the attention he received was negative, including death threats, something the Colorado State athletic director addressed on Monday. Here's what Rams AD Joe Parker had to say, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats. Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”

Parker said that Colorado State police have looked into the death threats, which ramped up after the game once Blackburn's cell phone number- and his mother's- were published on the internet.

The Colorado State football defender's campus address, as well as his family's home address, were also published on the internet, leading to the player and his family being inundated with death threats and threatening phone calls.

Hunter was tracking a pass downfield from Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders when Blackburn delivered a punishing hit several moments after the ball hit the turf.

Hunter collapsed to the ground, clearly in pain. The Buffaloes star was able to return to the game but was later ruled out and taken to the hospital.

Hunter has a lacerated liver and is expected to miss at least three weeks of action.