It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado State-Fresno State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Fresno State.

The Colorado State Rams could be on the verge of authoring one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 college football season. They were not expected to be a factor in the Mountain West Conference championship race. They didn't start the season well, either, getting battered in nonconference play. Yet, here they are with a chance to make the Mountain West Championship Game. If they win this game against Fresno State, they would move into Week 14 with a home game versus lowly Utah State, a game they are fully expected to win. Winning this road night game in Fresno would very likely send the Rams into the MWC title game against Boise State, denying college football fans a Boise State-UNLV rematch, which seemed to be the likely outcome in the Mountain West all season but is now in real doubt. It's up to the Rams to continue to defy the odds and the experts.

Fresno State obviously wants to play spoiler in the Mountain West race and derail CSU's season, but that's not the main goal or point of focus for the Bulldogs. The thing they have to worry about: becoming bowl-eligible. Fresno State still hasn't sealed bowl eligibility, standing at 5-5 on the season through 10 games. FSU needs to grab that sixth win, and this would be the time and place to get that done, sparing the Bulldogs from the intense pressure of going into their regular-season finale without a bowl bid having been locked away.

This is the late game on Saturday in the night-owl time slot. It doesn't have College Football Playoff implications, but it's one of the quietly intriguing games on the Week 13 slate, and how to bet this game is a fascinating point of conversation.

The last time these two teams met was in 2020. Fresno State won, 38-17.

Overall Series: Colorado State leads the all-time series, 10-6.

Colorado State: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +125

Fresno State: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams have everything to play for. They are going up against a genuinely mediocre Fresno State side which lost at home to Hawaii earlier this season. Colorado State is getting 2.5 points, which means that if this game goes into overtime, there's a really good chance CSU covers. The only way CSU does not cover in overtime is if it scores just a field goal and Fresno State scores a touchdown, or if CSU scores nothing. If CSU scores a touchdown in a second overtime, it guarantees a cover, since second overtimes (and subsequent overtimes) are decided by mandatory 2-point conversions. CSU could not lose by more than two if it scores a touchdown in a second OT period or later.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulldogs need this game to become bowl-eligible. They are at home. They are going to go all-out and are playing a Colorado State team which is frankly due for some regression at this point.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Fresno State, but this is anyone's game. It's a coin flip. Pass.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -2.5