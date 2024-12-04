ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Fresno State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-Fresno State.

After the ACC-SEC Challenge and the Big East-Big 12 series on Wednesday night, the schedule concludes with this Mountain West game. So many college basketball teams are jockeying for position in the sport right now, and San Diego State took a massive forward step last week. The Aztecs beat the Houston Cougars to grab the kind of win which will travel all the way to Selection Sunday. They also beat Creighton. They will need Creighton to become a good team in Big East play — the Bluejays have not been a good team to this point in the season — but that is still a good win over a nationally-recognized program. San Diego State has significantly improved its resume over the past week. San Diego State was drubbed by Gonzaga earlier in the season. The Aztecs needed to learn and grow from that decisive loss on their home floor. They have. Now they enter this Mountain West Conference opener in a good position, intending to take care of business cleanly against an inferior opponent.

Fresno State has languished in the lower half of the Mountain West in recent seasons. The Mountain West has become a strong, deep, balanced basketball league. Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, and Boise State have joined San Diego State as teams which usually make the NCAA Tournament and expect to get there. Fresno State has been left outside that conversation. The Bulldogs have to do something which changes the equation and brings recruits and transfer portal prospects to Fresno to change the trajectory of this generally stagnant program. An early-season upset win over San Diego State in a conference opener would be just the thing to revive the hope that Fresno State can raise its ceiling and become a real factor — not just in this season, but every college basketball season on a regular basis.

Here are the San Diego State-Fresno State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Fresno State Odds

San Diego State: -14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1400

Fresno State: +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Fresno State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego State team we were expecting to see this season finally showed up over the past week with the wins over Creighton and especially Houston. San Diego State under coach Brian Dutcher is a defense-first program. SDSU limited Houston to just 70 points, a really good 40 minutes of work at that end of the floor. With San Diego State playing the level of defense it expects to, we can expect the Aztecs to grind down a Fresno State offense which does not bring a lot of weapons to the table. San Diego State won't even need to play its best offensive game to cover the spread. A 65-50 final score covers the spread for SDSU.

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is rolling right now, but that Houston win was draining. The Aztecs probably won't play with the same level of juice or energy in this game. It's a clear letdown spot for SDSU. Fresno State is going to go all-in on this game and can probably stay close enough to cover, given how large the spread is.

Final San Diego State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

We do think this is a letdown spot, but that also doesn't mean we feel comfortable trusting Fresno State, the inferior team. Pass.

Final San Diego State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +14.5