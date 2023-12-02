Colorado State faces Washington. Our college basketball odds series includes our Colorado State Washington prediction, odds, and pick.

The Colorado State Rams are just one month into their season, and yet they're already very likely to be in the NCAA Tournament next March. It will take a significant collapse for this team to not become a part of March Madness. The Rams have assembled a very strong resume with one quality nonconference win after another. They not only defeated Creighton on a neutral floor; they blew out the Bluejays with an elite defensive performance. They defeated Colorado at home earlier this week. They beat Boston College from the ACC. They have defeated solid mid-majors Wright State and Louisiana Tech. There's a lot of quality in that resume. Now CSU gets a chance to take down another Power Five opponent and another Pac-12 opponent in addition to Colorado. The Rams face the Washington Huskies in Las Vegas in a neutral-site game.

Here are the Colorado State-Washington College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Washington Odds

Colorado State Rams: -4.5 (-104)

Washington Huskies: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Washington

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are playing very good defense. That might be the true surprise with this team — not the winning itself, but the fact that CSU is getting the job done at the defensive end of the floor. CSU held Colorado to 26 points in the first half earlier this week, building a 15-point lead it managed to hold onto in the second half. CSU held Creighton — one of the main contenders in the Big East Conference — under 50 points. If the Rams continue to defend well, they will be extremely tough to beat.

Of course, in addition to their defense, they have one of the elite guards in the country, Isaiah Stevens. He is a proven scorer. He is a tough player. He embraces crunch-time moments. The ability of CSU to cover the spread could come down to the simple reality that the Rams have Stevens and Washington does not.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies have been better than expected this season. They were picked to finish in the lower half of the Pac-12, but they have looked better than what the conventional wisdom suggested. They defeated Xavier on a neutral court and have taken defending national runner-up San Diego State to overtime on a neutral floor as well. Washington has carved out an identity as a team which doesn't fade away when things go wrong. This team fights and competes and manages to punch back after a few minutes of negative sequences. The resilience of Washington will enable the Huskies to cover the spread and very possibly win outright in Las Vegas.

Final Colorado State-Washington Prediction & Pick

The Colorado State Rams are for real. They just defeated a Colorado team which is projected to make the NCAA Tournament. If they can beat Colorado by five points (88-83), they can beat Washington by at least five if not more. Isaiah Stevens should be the difference in this game. Take CSU.



Final Colorado State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -4.5