The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Arizona Wildcats.

The Arizona Wildcats are a good team, but a strange one. They look like the best team in the Pac-12 and a team which will get a top-two seed at the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They have beaten Duke, Alabama, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, and three of those four wins were either on the road or at neutral sites. They lost to Purdue and Florida Atlantic, two Final Four contenders, in tough games. They certainly figure to be a contender in March. Yet, this team will occasionally pull a clunker out of nowhere, such as what we saw on Sunday in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Arizona was a No. 2 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats, despite being really good, lost at Stanford. Guess what? The Wildcats, despite being formidable and talented once again, could not solve Stanford on the road this season. Arizona absorbed a shocking 100-82 loss to the Cardinal. They couldn't play any defense and did not look remotely prepared to play. How volatile and erratic will Arizona be in Pac-12 play? It's a legitimate question this team needs to be able to answer. Otherwise, Arizona could slide from a No. 2 seed down to a No. 4 seed by the time Selection Sunday arrives. If such a downturn occurs, that could make the difference between reaching the Sweet 16 and making the Final Four, which — this year — is in Glendale, Arizona. The Wildcats could have a home-crowd advantage if they can make the Final Four, but they need to avoid bad losses to put themselves in the best possible position to do some damage in March Madness.

Here are the Colorado-Arizona College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

San: +12.5 (-110)

New: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 162.5 (-115)

Under: 162.5 (-105)

Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

The Buffaloes are good. They have solid frontcourt-backcourt balance. They have proven veteran players such as K.J. Simpson, Eddie Lampkin, and Tristan Da Silva. Tad Boyle is an experienced coach who has kept Colorado relevant and competitive in the Pac-12. They just swept the Washington schools in the first weekend of Pac-12 play. They hammered a Miami Hurricane team which made the Final Four last season and appears to be good again this season. (Miami just did beat nationally-ranked Clemson on Wednesday night.)

Arizona is extremely talented, but as we have noted, the Wildcats can be inconsistent. The point spread is large. Colorado could lose by 12 points and still cover. This team is certainly good enough to keep the game relatively close the whole way.

The Wildcats will cover the spread and win by 18 points because they are going to be extremely mad after the stink-bomb performance against Stanford. That game on Sunday in Palo Alto was a total embarrassment. You can be sure the Wildcats are going to play far better defense and will play with a ton of urgency. They are going to get after it at both ends of the floor, and when this team is playing its best, it will run Colorado and other Pac-12 teams out of the gym. Get ready for a blowout.

This is not an easy game to pick relative to the spread. Arizona should be a lot better than it was against Stanford, but the spread is still large. Waiting for a live betting play might be the best approach here.



Final Colorado-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Colorado +12.5