The No. 17 ranked Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 BIG 12) are on the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 BIG 12). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado-Kansas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Colorado-Kansas Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams are playing for the first time since 2010. Kansas won that game 52-45.

Overall Series: Colorado leads the all-time series 42-25-3.

Here are the Colorado-Kansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Kansas Odds

Colorado: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -137

Kansas: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Shedeur Sanders is quickly making a case to be the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft. He has some of the best arm talent in college football, so if he makes good decisions, Colorado will be in a position to win. Sanders has thrown for 3,222 yards, which is sixth-most in the nation. Sanders has also thrown 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. If Sanders has one of his good games, Colorado will win.

Travis Hunter is another player to watch. He is an easy pick to win the Heisman Trophy because of his play on both sides of the ball. Hunter has 74 receptions for 911 yards on the season and nine touchdowns. Along with that, Hunter has eight pass deflections and three interceptions on defense. Hunter is the difference-maker on offense and defense. If he has a good game, Colorado will have a good game.

Colorado has won four games in a row since losing to Kansas State. They have won those games on the offensive side of the ball. In those four games, Colorado has scored 39.5 points per game. They have not scored lower than 34 points, and they have two 40+ point games. Their last two games have been their best. The Buffaloes are playing great football at the right time, and if they continue, they will not only win this game, but they will win the BIG 12.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has won three of their last four games, so they are starting to play better football. The Jayhawks handled business against Houston, and they have two very good wins against Iowa State and BYU. In those games, Kansas has scored 42, 45, and 17 points. The 17 points against BYU is not great, but their offense is playing much better, nonetheless.

One thing to keep in mind with Kansas is they play every team tough. The Jayhawks have had a chance to win every game, and they are finally starting to win those games. Of their six losses this season, five have come by six points or less. Their other loss was just 11 points. Colorado is a good team, but it would not be surprising to see Kansas stay in this game the whole way, and possibly win.

Kansas averages over 200 yards per game on the ground. This is mainly thanks to Devin Neal. He is just under 1000 yards on the ground this season, and he averages 5.7 yards per carry. Along with that, Neal has scored 12 touchdowns. If Neal can have a good game on the ground, the Jayhawks will be able to win this game.

Final Colorado-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Do not ignore how well Kansas is playing right now. They match up well with Colorado, and they have beaten some good teams lately. However, Colorado has been even better. I am going to take Colorado to win this game straight up.

Final Colorado-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Colorado ML (-137)