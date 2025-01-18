ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for a betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of College Basketball action as we head to the Big 12 Conference for this next meeting between rivals. The Colorado Buffaloes (9-7, 0-5 Big 12) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) as both teams look to find their footing through this conference schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes most recently fell to Cincinnati 68-62. The loss marked their fifth straight defeat as the Buffs have yet to win a game in the Big 12 this season. Their path won't get much easier, playing two of their next three games on the road and coming into each contest as the betting underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys lost their last game 85-69 against BYU. They've also stumbled out of the gates and own a lone win over Kansas State in beginning their conference schedule. They have a lighter upcoming schedule with their next two at home, so the ‘Pokes will be hoping to build some momentum.

Here are the Colorado-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Oklahoma State Odds

Colorado: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Oklahoma State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

After starting the season with an impressive 9-2 conference record, the Buffaloes have really struggled through their first five conference games. They've seen two ranked opponents in West Virginia and Iowa State, but lost very winnable games against UCF and Cincinnati. During their last game, they were able to mount a comeback in the second half behind Forward Bangot Dak as they played with great sense of urgency down the stretch. However, they totaled just eight team assists during the game and will certainly need to improve their offense in the half-court.

Expand Tweet



At the moment, the Buffaloes are shooting a higher percentage from the field (46%) and from three (34.7%) compared to their opponent in this one. However, they serious struggle to stop teams from moving the ball around against them and have been undisciplined in allowing teams to thrive at the line. Starting Center Elijah Malone will continue to be a game time decision, so expect Dak to have another impactful performance in the paint.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are returning home after a bad road loss to BYU. During that game, they were out-rebounded 26-38 and gave up far too many second-chance buckets to a BYU team shooting 52% from the field. Luckily, they're returning back home where they enjoy a 6-1 record and have beaten solid teams in Miami and Kansas State. They're 2-1 in their last three meetings against Colorado and they own a 7-3 record in their last 10 meetings.

Expand Tweet



The Cowboys play a much faster style of basketball and they're willing to give up a few baskets in order to get running out in transition. They're also a very athletic team on the defensive side of the ball and won't be allowing too many points from the post or painted areas. The Forward tandem of Abou Ousmane and Marchelus Avery is combining for over 24 PPG, so expect the two to once again be active in the paint and running the floor in transition.

Final Colorado-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma State Cowboys own the recent series between these two teams and they're going to have a noticeable advantage on their home floor. Despite their 6-1 home record this season, they've gone just 1-6 ATS in those games and are 4-12 ATS on the season. Colorado posts a slightly better number at 7-9 ATS, but it's safe to say neither of these teams have been able to live up to the betting odds.

This game will come down to whichever team can be more accurate from three and control the paint. Both teams feature athletic big men, but Oklahoma State's front court has been much better in scoring and I expect them to get to the free throw line on numerous occasions. I also favor the Oklahoma State defense in forcing scoring droughts from Colorado as they've been prone to all season.

For our final prediction, we're going to side with Oklahoma State to win the game at home in what could be a tight affair in the final 10 minutes.

Final Colorado-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5 (-110)