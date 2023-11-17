The Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes clash in Week 12 of the College Football slate, and it should be a close contest from start to finish.

One of the best stories in college football just keeps on cruising and winning. Not much was expected from the Arizona Wildcats in football this season. They didn't get the memo. Despite their quarterback getting injured early in the season, they haven't missed a beat at all. Redshirt freshman Noah Fifita is playing excellent ball at the moment and is playing as well as any quarterback in the nation. Arizona has not only hung with the best teams in the country but have taken a few of them down too. Those teams include Oregon State, UCLA, and Washington State, all of whom were ranked at the time Arizona played them.

Now Arizona gets another ranked test in the form of the ever-pesky Utah Utes. The Utes have had injuries to their starting quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, but they've been successful this season anyway. The Utes are still cruising along with a 7-3 record and find themselves ranked 22nd in the College Football Playoff rankings. It isn't quite what the Utes hoped for this season, but they have nothing to hang their heads about.

This is one of four matchups this week that features ranked teams. This matchup doesn't hold the stakes that Washington vs Oregon State or Georgia vs Tennessee does, but this will still be a great and fun matchup. So much so that it deserves some bold predictions.

Noah Fifita throws for at least 300 yards

As mentioned earlier, redshirt freshman Noah Fifita has played great all season for the Wildcats since he got his chance back in Arizona's fifth game of the season when they played against the Washington Huskies. Fifita hasn't looked back. Fifita has thrown for 1,666 yards and 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions. On the season, Fifita has completed 73.7 percent of his passes and is averaging 7.74 yards per attempt. All of these numbers are exceptional.

Fifita will get tested this week against Utah. Utah is always a tough defense and that is no exception this season. This season, Utah is allowing 214.2 passing yards per game. That mark was roughly 218 yards a year ago. With that being said, quarterbacks have had success throwing the ball against Utah. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns against this Utes defense. Bo Nix completed 24 of 31 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns against them. Caleb Williams went 24 of 34 for 256 yards against Utah.

Those are some of the best quarterbacks in the country, but they still had success against Utah. Noah Fifita is not as good as those guys, but he is playing really well. He's good enough to keep the positive momentum going against even this Utah defense. Arizona being at home should only help his cause.

Arizona wins the game

Vegas currently has Arizona beating Utah to win this game by a point. Utah opened this game as one point favorites, so the odds have flipped. But this game began as a toss-up and is still very much that. Arizona should be the ones to pull through with a victory. Utah is 2-2 on the road this season and has been outscored on the road by 12 points in those four games.

Their quarterback Bryson Barnes has been up and down this season too. Barnes has only two games this season with more than 200 yards passing. He's completing 58.5 percent of his passes and has seven touchdowns in eight games played this season. Arizona is at home and should have the edge at quarterback. Arizona's defense is not quite to Utah's caliber, but only allows 35.3 fewer yards per game than Utah's. That should all be enough for the Cats to come through and win this one at home.