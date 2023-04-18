The Indianapolis Colts own the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have eight more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Anthony Richardson.

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws near, the Colts face crucial decisions in the coming days. Their main priority is to secure a new quarterback to lead the team. However, with the fourth overall pick, it remains to be seen if they will choose to address this need. Despite having a strong foundation with standout players such as running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have struggled with inconsistency on offense. For sure, subpar quarterback play is not the sole cause. Having said that, with GM Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen at the helm, the team’s upcoming draft class of nine picks has the potential to transform the franchise.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Colts in the draft.

1. Colts roll the dice on Anthony Richardson

Recently, coach Steichen, who has a strong offensive background, indicated that he is interested in developing a player with dual-threat abilities into a franchise quarterback. Recall that he has worked with Jalen Hurts, who possesses remarkable athleticism and arm strength. This year’s fourth overall pick could potentially break the Colts’ pattern of relying on veteran quarterbacks who are limited in their mobility.

While there are some who believe that the Colts might opt for Will Levis, it appears that they are leaning towards making a bold move by selecting Anthony Richardson instead. The Colts have thoroughly evaluated both prospects during the pre-draft process, and Levis may even have a virtual follow-up interview.

Based on projections, we expect that the top two picks in the draft will be CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. As a result, the Colts are likely to choose between Richardson and Levis with their fourth overall pick. Of course, they could also move up to the third pick or wait and see who falls to them.

We think the Colts would go for Richardson. He may be a controversial selection because of his limited starting experience and basic statistics. However, he may be more developed than anticipated. His rushing ability also already gives him an advantage as a player while he improves his passing skills. Richardson would be a good fit for Steichen’s offensive scheme, which he demonstrated while working with Hurts in 2022.

2. Colts shore up offensive line by getting Dawand Jones

Now that the Colts have potentially found their future franchise quarterback in Richardson, they need to address their pass protection. This is where Dawand Jones from Ohio State football could be a valuable addition. Remember that the Colts have had some issues with pass protection on both sides of the line, with Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann struggling at times. Additionally, Smith’s contract expires in 2024. Jones could be a useful swing backup, with the potential to become a starting tackle next year.

The Colts have also already shown interest in Jones by hosting him on a Top 30 visit and spending extra time with him after his Pro Day. Jones is a massive player who dominates edge rushers with his size and length. He’s an excellent run blocker who can climb to the second level and take on linebackers. Despite his size, he’s also surprisingly nimble and can mirror defenders, beat them to the spot, and force them away from the pocket. Jones also has good hand placement and grip strength, allowing him to overpower defenders.

Assuming Smith and Raimann continue as bookend tackles, Jones could be a plug-and-play option at right guard. While his lack of foot speed may limit his ability to play tackle, he could still provide some competition for Raimann and push him to improve. Pairing Jones with Quenton Nelson at guard would also give the Colts two elite run blockers and take Jonathan Taylor’s game to another level.

Keep in mind that Ryan Kelly is likely to remain at center, which means the Colts have a gap at right guard. Jones is a strong candidate to fill that need and could be the best player available at the 35th pick.

3. Colts add a potential weapon

The Colts should focus on drafting a pass-catching weapon for the upcoming season after addressing their pass protection concerns. Cedric Tillman from Tennessee football would be a good fit for this role.

Tillman had a slow start in his college career, but in his redshirt junior year, he had an outstanding performance. In fact, he finished with 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns on 64 receptions. He also has an impressive catch rate and has only had five drops throughout his career.

The Colts prefer big, fast, and explosive receivers, and Tillman fits this profile. Take note that he stands at 6’3 and weighs 215 pounds. Although he’s not the fastest player, he excels at tracking the ball and winning with physicality in both his routes and at the catch point. He had a slightly reduced explosiveness due to an ankle injury, but his average depth of target was still 14.4 yards in 2022.

Adding Tillman to the receiving corps would complement Shane Steichen’s scheme and Michael Pittman Jr.’s role as a slot receiver. Pittman Jr. could dominate across the middle, similar to how Dallas Goedert played with the Eagles. Tillman, along with Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, would make a formidable trio that could worry most NFL defenses. They would make an ideal safety net for a rookie quarterback.