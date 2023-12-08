Here are our bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts have been a surprise contender in the NFL this season, with a 7-5 record and a recent win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. As they prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Colts are riding high with four consecutive wins and a chance to secure a playoff berth. The Bengals, on the other hand, are coming off an impressive victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are looking to build on their momentum. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Colts in their upcoming game against the Bengals.

Colts Won in Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts have had a solid 2023 NFL season so far. They are currently in third place in the AFC South. They have already improved on their previous season's record of 4-12-1. Under the leadership of new head coach Shane Steichen, they are aiming to make the playoffs after a three-year absence and end their 8-year AFC South title drought. In Week 13, the Colts secured a victory against the Tennessee Titans, with a final score of 31-28. This win was part of a successful month for the team, as they went 3-0 in November.

Here are our bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Maximizing Minshew

In the recent overtime triumph over the Titans, Gardner Minshew showcased his prowess. He completed 26 of 42 passes, amassing 312 yards, and securing two touchdowns without any interceptions. Despite a fumble near the Tennessee goal line in the second quarter, Minshew's performance was notably clean. His highlights included impressive long completions of 55, 46, and 36 yards. The last of those resulted in a touchdown to Alec Pierce, pushing him past the 300-yard passing mark for the third time this season. Additionally, he connected with Michael Pittman for a four-yard score. This marked the first occasion since Week 8 that he recorded multiple passing touchdowns.

Minshew basically lived up to expectations with a standout display. The upcoming challenge is to observe whether he can maintain this high level of play against the Bengals' defense. The odds are favorable as the Bengals' defense has allowed most of their opposing quarterbacks to play well in recent weeks. Given the significance of this matchup for the Colts' playoff aspirations in the competitive AFC, Minshew should do well again. We have him putting up more than 200 yards with at least one touchdown.

Zack's Resurgence

In the aftermath of Jonathan Taylor's absence due to a thumb injury, Zack Moss took on the lead-back role for the Colts against the Titans. Carrying the ball 19 times, Moss managed to gain 51 yards and contributed two receptions for an additional six yards on three targets. Despite his heavy workload, Moss struggled to make significant gains. He averaged just 2.7 yards per play with a longest run of five yards. Nevertheless, with Taylor still sidelined, Moss is set to maintain a substantial role again against the Bengals.

The outlook right now is optimistic for Moss in Week 14 against the Bengals. They have allowed running backs to hurt them in a significant way over the most recent weeks. In fact, they have eight touchdowns conceded over that period.

Downs' Downturn

Josh Downs had a subpar performance in the Colts' overtime victory against the Titans. He recorded just three receptions on five targets for a modest 14 yards. Despite seeing 13 targets in Week 12, Downs couldn't replicate that level of involvement against the Titans. The emergence of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, especially the latter, raises concerns about Downs' potential volume moving forward. Over the past four games, Downs has been limited to under 45 yards consistently and has registered under 20 yards in two of those contests. We see his downturn continuing in Week 14.

Colts on a Roll

The Colts are on a noteworthy four-game winning streak. It placed them in contention for the No. 5 spot in the wild card race. Securing a thrilling overtime win against the Titans, the Colts boast the longest active winning streak in the AFC. Sure, the Bengals displayed an impressive offensive performance against the Jaguars. However, doubts linger about Jake Browning replicating such success in consecutive games. The key for the Colts lies in limiting the downfield passing game. Despite Browning's exceptional Week 13 outing, the Colts' game plan aims to prevent Ja'Marr Chase from replicating his extraordinary performance of 11 catches, 149 yards, and one touchdown. We have the Colts poised to extend their winning streak to five games.

Looking Ahead

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, all eyes are on the potential standout performances from key players like Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss. The Colts are riding high on a four-game winning streak. They have displayed resilience and determination in their pursuit of a playoff berth. With Moss looking to rebound and Minshew aiming to build on his recent success, the Week 14 matchup carries significant playoff implications. The Colts' ability to maintain their winning streak and strategically counter the Bengals' offensive threats will undoubtedly shape the outcome of this pivotal game.